Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for its upcoming Street Fighter movie, and uhh... well gosh, we're not sure what to think.

On the one hand, it looks absolutely terrible, but we'd be lying if we said we didn't have massive grins on our faces the whole time. Kinda like the Mario Galaxy Movie, y'know?

Too soon..? Okay, sorry.

It looks like director Kitao Sakurai is paying close attention to what makes the Street Fighter series so great, at least. We even catch a glimpse of Ken beating the living heck out of a car, for goodness' sake.

Elsewhere, we can see characters like M. Bison, Blanka, Cammy, Akuma, and more, and they actually look reasonably authentic to their gaming counterparts.

We'll reserve judgement until we finally see it for ourselves come 16th October 2026. But one thing's for sure... Getting new Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat movies in the same year is giving us all sorts of tingly feelings. We're loving it.