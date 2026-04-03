The character roster in Street Fighter 6 is about to get even bigger, with Capcom confirming Ingrid will be returning as a paid DLC character in "late Spring" 2026.

Ingrid made her debut in the 2004/05 release Capcom Fighting Evolution, which was also part of the recent Capcom Fighting Collection 2. She also joined Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER in a title update for the same collection last August.

Here's the description for Ingrid and you can get a "first glimpse" of the character in Street Fighter 6 in the trailer above:

"Your fate shall soon be linked. Ingrid, the final character to join the Street Fighter 6 Year 3 roster, is finally making her debut in late spring 2026! We’re excited to share a first glimpse that highlights her mysterious, yet charming presence. "What is this place? What exactly is a Monoid? And who is she, really...? Stay tuned for more details coming soon! Bye-onara for now!"

As Capcom notes, more details about this character will be "coming soon". This will include some actual gameplay footage of the character.

Ingrid is part of the 'Year 3' roster for Street Fighter 6's season pass. She follows the release of Alex, C.Viper and Sagat.

On Switch 2, you can buy these characters individually, or purchase each Season Pass. There's also the Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition, which contains the first two seasons of DLC characters.