Capcom isn't done with Resident Evil Requiem just yet, with director Koshi Nakanishi confirming that both a minigame and a story expansion will be added as post-launch DLC. While the latter is still very much under wraps for the time being, the minigame is seemingly just around the corner.

According to an interview with Denfaminico Gamer (thanks, Push Square), Requiem producer Masato Kumazawa heavily implied that the minigame DLC will be added after Golden Week in Japan, which takes place from Wednesday, 29th April to Wednesday, 6th May, while also confirming that players will need to beat the main campaign to unlock it.

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Here's what he had to say:

"This mini-game is unlocked once you complete the main story. So, if you’re planning to play it, I think clearing the main story during Golden Week will be just the right time.

Sure sounds like they're gearing up to launch the DLC after Golden Week concludes, right?

As for what the minigame might be, we still don't know. In the same interview, Koshi Nakanishi confirms that it will be "based on the battles in the main game", which is about as vague as you can get. Many fans are eager to see a new iteration of 'The Mercenaries' in Requiem, in which you play as various characters fighting off hordes of enemies, but we'll have to wait and see.

As for the story expansion, all we've been told for the time being is that it will delve "deeper into the world of Requiem".