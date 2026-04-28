We've seen some pretty wild Super Mario-inspired products in our time, but this has to be one of the highlights.

As showcased by Voxel on YouTube, a Brazilian funeral urn and coffin manufacturer by the name of 'Bignotto' has advertised a new line of coffins styled after several Mario characters.

So we've got Mario himself, Luigi, Peach, Toad, and Yoshi. The designs are fairly minimal, featuring block colours and gold accents, while the icons depicting each character can seemingly be quickly swapped depending on the colour of the coffin. So for example, the same shade of green is used for both Luigi and Yoshi. Simple.

Granted, themed coffins is hardly a new thing – the concept has been around for yonks at this point, and we've seen dozens based on pop culture properties. Still, it's nevertheless quite an eyebrow-raising experience whenever we come across a new one, y'know?

And gosh, what would Nintendo say..?

The company is notorious for being strict on how its property is used, but would it really go after a coffin manufacturer? Who knows, we've seen stranger things.