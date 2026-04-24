Resident Evil Requiem, the latest mainline entry in Capcom's iconic survival horror franchise, is an absolute juggernaut.

Released on 27th February 2026, the game has now gone on to sell more than 7 million copies. It's comfortably the fastest-selling entry in the series, and at this rate, it's entirely possible that it could go on to become the highest-selling too. Chuck in a few tempting discounts here and there over the next few years, and we reckon it's entirely plausible.

This news comes directly from director Koshi Nakanishi, who posted an Instagram story depicting two celebratory cakes showcasing the 7 million copy milestone (thanks, Push Square). One is styled after Leon, and the other Grace.

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Obviously, we don't have a view of what the platform split is at this stage, so it's difficult to say exactly how much the Switch 2 contributed to the overall total. We reckon PS5 probably sold the lion's share, with PC coming in a close second.

Still, what a monumental performance either way! Capcom's new IP, Pragmata, also got off to a decent start, selling more than 1 million copies within just two days. The Switch 2 version of the game launched today in Japan, so it'll likely get a nice boost over the next weekend, too.