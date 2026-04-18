When Resident Evil Requiem arrived on Switch 2 in February, one thing we noticed missing was Mercenaries Mode.

The game director Koshi Nakanishi recently teased a minigame update for May, and ahead of this, a dataminer has made an interesting discovery.

'MasyaSYRKOV' on social media has been digging through Requiem's game files and uncovered some music that could be linked to an extra mode, or possibly even Mercenaries:

"I was digging through Resident Evil Requiem files and found something that could be related to future extra mode / Mercenaries"

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Track 4, which has been described as having a lot of "clock ticking", has already convinced some fans that Mercenaries Mode is on the way. Of course, Capcom hasn't revealed what exactly to expect from next month's update just yet.

This recurring minigame in the series requires players to survive waves of zombies as they rack up a high score.

In March, Capcom released an update for Resident Evil Requiem adding a photo mode to the game. Apart from a minigame update, the director has also announced a story expansion, which will "delve deeper into the world of Requeim".