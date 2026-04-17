If you're someone who happens to travel a lot for work but you're not keen on packing your Switch 2 dock wherever you go, accessory manufacturer Brook may have the answer.

The company has just launched a USB-C to HDMI adapter for $24 over on Amazon that's compatible with a wide range of devices. Now, the crucial part here is that the vast majority of HDMI converters are simply not compatible with the Switch 2 – this one is.

We've tested it out ourselves and can confirm that it hooks up to a 4K LG TV with no issues, but it will also work on devices like projectors. It goes without saying that you'll need to make sure you have an HDMI cable handy, while Brook also recommends you use the original Switch 2 AC adapter for power.

It's also worth noting that, in our experience at least, it seems to only connect up if you use the USB-C port on the bottom of the Switch 2, i.e. the one that plugs into the dock. If you try and use the port on the top, it's likely you won't get any kind of signal.

Regardless, it's a solid option to free up some space in your rucksack or suitcase if you're holed up in a hotel somewhere and fancy some 'docked' gaming. Or, of course, it could work wonders if you have multiple TVs in your house, but only one dock.

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Is this something you're likely to make use of? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.