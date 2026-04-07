Arc System Works is getting ready to unleash a massive 2.0 update for Guilty Gear -Strive-, paving the way for the Season Pass 5 content while making some significant changes to mechanics, UI, character intros, and more.

Unfortunately, however, it seems like the Switch version will be left out entirely. We had a feeling this might be the case when a message from ArcSys provided at the end of 2025 stated that "Developing and operating the game on Nintendo Switch required a great deal of effort and ingenuity to work within hardware constraints".

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Now, according to the official patch notes, the 2.0 update – due for release on 9th April – will only be available on "PlayStation®4 / PlayStation®5 / Steam / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Windows".

We've reached out to confirm whether this is indeed the case, as it seems particularly unfortunate that the Switch is being excluded given that it's only been available since January 2025. That's really not that long.

A sliver of optimism within us suggests that the team are maybe gearing up for a release on the Switch 2, but we also wonder whether they'd rather just focus on the other systems for the time being.

We'll let you know as soon as we hear more, but if you're keen to see what changes the 2.0 update will bring, then you're probably best checking it out on an alternative platform.