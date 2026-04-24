News Two PS1 Curios From 'Doshin The Giant' Creator Are Heading To The Switch In Japan, at least

Auto Sport Racing & DRONE DELIVERY - FPV SIMULATOR $19.99 - In this experience, control and precision define every challenge. Push powerful racing machines to their limits on demanding circuits, then switch perspective and take flight through a living city as you pilot advanced delivery drones under constant pressure.

AVILION forever – Retro JRPG $7.99 - The 2004 classic mobile JRPG "AVILION" makes its miracle comeback as "AVILION forever"! Reborn as a solo experience, you can now enjoy this

legendary journey anytime, anywhere—no server access required. This special version faithfully preserves the original graphics and sound, while adding never-before-seen assets and carefully rebalanced game systems. Experience Chapters 1 through 7, marking a major milestone in the epic story. (DLC for subsequent chapters is currently under consideration.)

BAD END: If you play, you’ll die? $5.99 - Kyuuhei Inui has never been one to take rumors as anything but that - rumors, until his best friend had died while playing the game... Kyuuhei is driven to find out the truth behind his friend's mysterious death by any means possible. After exhausting all ideas, he decided the only way to find out the truth is to play BAD END himself.

Birthday Boy $3.49 - In Birthday Boy, players delve into the haunting psychological landscape of "Brian," a successful Manhattan investor who is forced to confront the traumatic memories of his past. The game explores the dark corners of his childhood, dominated by his father, Jo, a disturbed engineer with a penchant for dressing as a clown. Jo's eccentricity masked a sinister nature, leading to a tragic family history culminating in the murder of Brian's mother and Jo's own suicide.

Challenge Together! Elementary School Quiz $8.99 - Can you still remember elementary school questions? “I must have learned this before.” “I kind of remember it.” But even problems we think we know can be surprisingly hard, or things we’ve simply forgotten over time.

Court of Darkness: Captivation’s Kiss $39.99 - A vibrant, stylish isekai fantasy. In this world of magic, your kiss is an irresistible temptation. The long-awaited second installment in the Court of Darkness series is finally here! Experience brand-new romance storylines with a fresh cast of consorts♪

Crayon Sea Friends $6.10 - The 'Crayon' series, beloved by children and creative adults worldwide, now dives into a mysterious underwater world! 'Crayon Sea Friends' is a creativity game where you fill adorable whales, playful turtles, sparkling fish, and other diverse marine creatures with your own colors.

Crypt Carnage $3.99 - Crypt Carnage is a fast-paced, wave-based retro FPS that drops you into cursed catacombs crawling with monsters, armored brutes, and nightmare bosses. Every round is a desperate scramble for ammo, upgrades, and breathing room as the horde tightens the circle and the arena turns into a killbox. Stack power-ups, swap to absurd weapons on the fly, and keep moving—because in the Crypt, standing still is a death sentence. (Note. Unsupported on Switch 2 at the time of launch.)

CyberBlocker Complete Edition – Available April 29 $7.99 - CyberBlocker Complete Edition is a brick-breaking action puzzler with shoot’em up elements. Maneuver twin ships to ricochet an orb into enemy blocks and clear the battlefield while dodging incoming fire and collecting power-up capsules.

Dark Light $17.99 - In the aftermath of the apocalypse, the world is shrouded in an impenetrable darkness, a realm now home to creatures birthed from the Dark Void. As the last of the Dark Hunters, an elite cadre of human warriors, you are entrusted with a daunting task: to seal the Dark Void and rescue humanity from an impending doom.

Dark Secrets Mystery Files $8.99 - Shadow Case Files: Short Mysteries is a mystery quiz game featuring 20 standalone cases. Each case presents a different incident, clue, or inconsistency for you to examine as you work toward the truth.

Dragon Is Dead $19.99 - The black dragon [Guernian], who once faced down the gods, has fallen.

From the rift he fled before his death, an unholy energy has spread across the world, and life is undergoing a bizarre mutation. People call it Corruption and live their days in fear, but few know its trustworthy source and full extent.

EGGCONSOLE Adventure Of Randar MSX2 $6.49 - This title is a role-playing game originally included in "Disc Station Spring Issue," released by Compile in 1989. Players take on the role of Lander, a young knight of Gameland, and set off on an adventure to save the Kingdom of Mamorus from the clutches of the demon Nestyurba.

Elementallis – Available April 28 $17.99 - Top-down action-adventure with elemental magic gameplay. Guided by guilt, you embark on a journey to restore the elements in a dying world. Harness and master elemental powers to fight enemies, solve puzzles, and explore a vast world filled with ancient temples.

Emoji Battlefield – Summer Vacation $4.99 - You came for a relaxing getaway — but the emojis had other plans. In this rogue-like first-person shooter, paradise has fallen into chaos as waves of emojis invade beaches, pools, and sunny resorts across the coast.

Floor 9 $5.99 - In Floor 9, you find yourself trapped in a mysterious hotel known as "Hotel Liminal." To escape, you must identify anomalies on each floor. These anomalies can be anywhere - on the ground, in paintings, or even right in front of your eyes. You must check every corner carefully, as one mistake will send you back to the beginning, to Floor 9. The game offers you a unique blend of eerie atmosphere, puzzle-solving, and survival, all wrapped up in a psychologically thrilling experience.

Food Truck Chef – Full Course Edition $12.99 - Food Truck Chef is an exciting, fast-paced cooking and management game where your culinary dreams come to life on wheels! Start with a humble food truck where you'll prepare meals, satisfy customers, and work your way up to transform it into the ultimate foodie hotspot!

Forensic Science Mystery – Crime Scene Tap & Deduction Game – $3.99 - Forensic Science Mystery is an observation-based mystery game where you find hidden clues within illustrations. Use the hints and out-of-place details left at the scene to find the point the question is asking about — then tap it!

FPS Dinosaurs – Available April 25 $9.99 - FPS Dinosaurs is an offline first-person shooter packed with action, where you lead your team against enemy forces in wild and dangerous environments. But the battlefield doesn’t belong only to soldiers… massive dinosaurs roam the map and attack anything that moves.

Frost Station – Available April 25 $3.99 - In Frost Station, you land on a mysterious ice planet where temperatures are deadly and the landscape is endless. Your mission is simple: explore the frozen wilderness and discover every hidden location scattered across the planet.

Fruit Mountain Party $12.99 - The mega-hit 3D puzzle game “Fruit Mountain” — where you merge fruits to make them bigger — is now a party battle game for everyone! This time, it’s a fruit battle!? Jump into versus mode with up to 4 players! With items and wild surprises, it’s a chaotic battle full of laughs! Keep stacking those fruits!

GAME The Strongest Job Is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)!~Dungeon and Mystery Girl~ $23.99 - Fast-paced Arena Shooter. Dive into a fast-paced arena shooter where the controls are simple but the battles test your strategy! Explore dungeons filled with summoners who unleash waves of enemies, relentless attackers, and the fearsome “Phantom” that hunts you down without mercy.

Goat Out Of Hell: Lost Pets $4.99 - Who said the underworld cannot have a cute side? In Goat Out of Hell: Lost Pets, you take on the role of the hardest-working infernal goat in the underworld, tasked with a very unusual mission: guiding the glowing souls of lost pets to their portals of eternal rest. One push at a time, you must lead each soul through tight corridors, ancient ruins, and lava-lit passages without blocking the path or getting stuck in a dead end.

Guts ’n Grunts Sr. $3.49 - Mar 30, 2052, the Technate remains intact. After 17 years of speedily fighting Slaughterhouse AI, Gunnar Harsvin has one last run in him. Can he send one final message to the evil technocrats? Or will time stop him in his tracks?

Indoor Baseball $14.99 - Play fast-paced 1v1 baseball where your parents wouldn’t let you. Smash windows, wreck the house, and dodge the chaos in this arcade-style baseball game

Joy Piano $10.99 - The Perfect Start to Your Child's Musical Journey. From basic notes to Canon, learn to play like magic through fun gameplay! No need for expensive lessons or a bulky piano!

Joy Piano is an "Edutainment" game designed to help children build a solid musical foundation and feel the thrill of performing world-famous songs.

KAZUMA KANEKO’S TSUKUYOMI $24.99 - Ancient myths awaken in a modern-day Babel. A tactical deck-building tower dungeon RPG from the legendary Demon Artist, Kazuma Kaneko. An all-new title from Demon Artist Kazuma Kaneko, the visionary mind behind a legacy of groundbreaking games. Tokyo, 20XX. The colossal bay area megastructure, "THE HASHIRA," has been severed from the outside world. You are a "Tsukuyomi," an elite agent of a national defense organization. Your mission: Infiltrate the isolation zone, battle through a tower overrun by eldritch "Jinma," and ascend to the summit to uncover the terrifying truth.

Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster $14.99 - Kingdom's Return is an action RPG where you'll adventure to restore your fallen kingdom. Collect materials in 2D side-scrolling adventure stages, then use them in the strategy part to rebuild your kingdom and power up your characters!

Kitchen Wars $4.99 - Kitchen Wars is a fast-paced party game with 2-8 players that plunges players into the chaos of a restaurant, where they must engage in strategic fights and theft while serving their customers. Use weapons, steal chairs, throw items, level up to unlock boosters, and have a blast! Deliver meals quickly to keep customers happy and satisfied. Enhance your kitchen and unlock powerful boosters.

Learn with Illustrations! English Prepositions 4-Choice Quiz $8.99 - Learn English prepositions with pictures and fun 4-choice quizzes! A fun quiz game where you learn English prepositions by looking at illustrations and choosing from four answers. Practice tricky words like “in,” “on,” “under,” and “behind” in a simple and intuitive way.

Locked-Room Mystery : Hidden Truths in Everyday Life $8.99 - Strange incidents, hidden contradictions, and truths concealed within ordinary days. In Locked-Room Mystery: Hidden Truths in Everyday Life, you will unravel a series of mysteries woven into familiar scenes from daily life. Look closely at each case, spot what does not add up, and piece together the hidden truth behind seemingly impossible situations. A mystery experience that is easy to pick up, yet satisfying to solve.

Magin: The Rat Project Stories – Available April 29 $19.99 - Magin: The Rat Project Stories takes place in a dark fantasy world, where magic – or essence, as it is called – is directly tied to the desires and fears of its inhabitants. Shape the fate of Elester, a Magin and veteran hitman in an underworld syndicate, as well as young Tolen, who is about to realize that he too can use the essence to his advantage.

Maid Card Gacha : Collect, Display, Complete $6.13 - MAID CARD GACHA: COLLECT, DISPLAY, COMPLETE is a collection-focused gacha simulator featuring exclusively maid character cards. Players earn money, draw cards, and sell duplicates as they work toward completing a full collection of all 50 maid cards.

Monster Meals $6.99 - Monster Meals is a chaotic and frantic cooking game set in a food truck full of hungry monsters. Cook up exotic creatures in local co-op. Dive into the world of monster cuisine! You take on the role of an adorable monster chef on a unique culinary journey. With a food truck as your mobile base, travel through diverse locations from deserts to big cities serving up meals to monstrous customers.

Moomintroll: Winter’s Warmth – Available April 27 $19.99 - When Moomintroll unexpectedly wakes up early from his winter hibernation, he finds himself completely alone for the first time, in a world he barely recognizes. The familiar landscape of Moominvalley is now cloaked in the frosty veil of the Lady of the Cold. Initially seeking someone to care for him and longing to banish winter, young Moomintroll reluctantly embarks on a journey into the unknown, learning to forge new friendships and help those in greater need than himself.

MotoGP 26 $49.99 - Experience the full intensity of the 2026 MotoGP Championship with all the official riders, teams, bikes and tracks in a more authentic way: for the first time, the real-world results dynamically update Riders Ratings, directly influencing in-game performance throughout the season. Step into the spotlight and track your journey with dazzling Collectible Cards celebrating your progress.

My Winter Drive $19.99 - In My Winter Drive, every detail counts. You start with nothing but an empty chassis, and piece by piece, you’ll craft it into a fully functional vehicle. But building your car is only half the challenge — the frozen countryside is unforgiving. One wrong move, and your journey could end before it begins. Every decision matters, from managing resources to maintaining your own health, as you push forward through snow, ice, and harsh winds.

Nagi no Koi $19.99 - A Japanese-style visual novel where two stories intersect. This game is a fully voiced Japanese-style visual novel. Recommended for - People who like visual novel type games. - People who like emotionally intense stories. - People who like pure love stories.

Octo’s Balloon Challenge – Available April 26 $3.99 - One day, for reasons unknown, Souls begin raining down from the sky…!? To uncover the mystery, Octo and Goonyan took off to the skies... using balloons! This spin-off mini-game from Goonya Monster stars the series’ main character, Octo. Catch the falling Souls and keep them from spilling by using balloons to control the tilt of your container—then soar as high as you can!

OPUS: Prism Peak $24.99 - OPUS: Prism Peak is a narrative adventure where you play as a weary photographer stranded in the Dusklands, traveling with a girl who's lost her memories. Together, you'll uncover the mysteries of this land through your camera and find your way home.

Outbreak Zombie Survival Collection $18.99 - Survive across four intense worlds where danger never stops. Fight, explore, and endure in a complete survival action collection. The Outbreak Zombie Survival Collection brings together four action-packed experiences combining FPS combat, zombie survival, and sci-fi challenges into one bundle.

Party Club $5.99 - Seat diverse guests and serve drinks while balancing unique customer types. Keep the peace by choosing seats wisely and surviving wild weather disasters. Handle quirky characters and upgrade your venue to keep the party going. Team up or go solo to master the art of hectic, high-energy management!

Perennial Dusk -Kinsenka- – Available April 29 $29.99 - Sai suffers from a persistent numbness in his heart and lives only to protect his little sister... That is, until a fateful meeting with a girl named Matsuri. In a twilight world where the dead and the living mingle, a group of boys and girls face the imminent threat of beings known as Maledicts. Growing little by little, they experience the bittersweetness of life and the warmth of human connection.

Pirarucu’s Money Rush – Available April 26 $3.99 - A mountain of coins suddenly appears before Pirarucu, who loves shopping more than anything! With this much money, she might be able to shop to her heart’s content! Grace and elegance? Out the window. Pirarucu dashes forward—leaping over cliffs, stomping enemies, and dodging fireballs… for all in the name of shopping!

Reptilian Rising $29.99 - Reptilian Rising is a retro-style, turn-based strategy RPG where history’s greatest heroes take on the most ridiculous crisis time has ever seen. Assemble a squad of legends – from Cleopatra and Robin Hood to Einstein – and fight across randomly generated battlefields, from prehistoric jungles to dystopian futures.

Rumbral $14.99 - You wake up in a dark, mysterious forest with no memory of who you are or why you're there. Move through a world filled with abandoned structures and puzzles, perhaps left behind by others. Survivors? Explorers? Discover strange magenta liquids that reveal secrets of the past… and maybe of yourself. But be careful: you might not be alone in this desolate place.

Sky Escort $12.90 - In Sky Escort, you take on the role of a mercenary navigating treacherous skies to deliver high-stakes cargo. To survive relentless pirate raids, you must fortify your airship with defensive structures, upgrade your vessel in outpost cities, and recruit a legendary crew.

Snail’s Knock Out! – Available April 26 $3.99 - A few months after the chaos of Goonya Monster, Snail finds herself stuck in a peaceful… but boring routine without her beloved battles. That is, until a massive horde of undead suddenly appears right before her eyes!

Toad’s Soul Hopper – Available April 26 $3.99 - A sudden nightmare strikes! The mischievous mad scientist Anemone has turned Octo and friends into stone…!? To save them, weapon-obsessed scientist Toad sets off on a dangerous climb using his custom-built hopping machine—the Soul Hopper.

Traysia $5.99 - Dreaming of becoming a world-traveling adventurer, a young boy named Roy left his hometown. Having known neither travel nor battle, the boy’s adventure now begins. After behind the hometown, he traveled through many mountains and forests. Roy finally arrived at a small county called Kingdom of Salon. Traysia is a girl waiting for Roy to come back in their hometown, Johanna, a port town.

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors $9.99 - From the somehow triple-BAFTA‑winning creators of Vampire Survivors, Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors turns the snowballing thrill of Survivors into a hyper turn‑based, card‑driven BLOBBER with rogue-lite elements. Build busted decks, explore familiar dungeons from a new perspective, and unleash world‑ending combos. Either take your time and be tactical, or play turns as fast as you humanly can: The outcome is always accurate, we call it hyper for a reason!