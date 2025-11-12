Folks will no doubt be aware of Kazutoshi Iida from the cult-classic Doshin The Giant for 64DD and GameCube, but now two of the creator's earlier titles are heading to the Switch.

Tail of the Sun (1996) and Aquanaut's Holiday (1995) both launched for the PS1 with western publication from Sony itself. Now, Artdink is reviving both titles as part of its ARTDINK GAME LOG preservation project. Tail of the Sun will launch in Japan on 16th December 2025, while Aquanaut's Holiday will follow in 2026.

"ARTDINK GAME LOG is a project to port and re-release game titles previously developed by ARTDINK onto modern gaming hardware.

"It serves as a record (log) of ARTDINK's game development journey. By reviving past masterpieces using current technology and platforms, it delivers nostalgia and rediscovery to longtime fans, while offering an unprecedented experience to new players."

If you're unaware of what these titles entail, Tail of the Sun is an open-world game of sorts in which you play as a caveman with an aim to reach the sun by stacking 'ivory' from mammoths tusks. Meanwhile, Aquanaut's Holiday is an underwater simulator set in the first-person perspective in which you explore the ocean, find treasure, and interact with deep-sea creatures.

No release has been confirmed for western audiences at this time, but we wouldn't be surprised to see both games at some point in the future.