Shortly after the Switch 2 launched, we reviewed a handful of cases for the new console, one of which was the Belkin Charging Case. At the time, we admired the idea, but unfortunately the execution was a bit lacklustre, earning it a score of 6/10.

So now, as we approach the one-year anniversary of the console, Belkin has launched the Charging Case Pro, a more premium option at $99.99 / £69.99 that takes the basic functionality of its predecessor and improves upon it in every way. In short, if you can stomach the price, this might be one of the finest cases you can get for your Switch 2.

Focusing on the case’s charging functionality first, the power bank has been given a bespoke design to work seamlessly with both the case and your Switch 2. With the original, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Belkin had taken a bog-standard power bank and just chucked it into the case, but this upgraded model is infinitely more practical.

For starters, the power bank fits snugly into the case’s interior via magnets, sitting flush with the fabric on either side so that your Switch 2 lies directly on top with almost no wriggle room. Plugging the console in is a doddle: simply lift the outer hinge upwards, bringing the USB-C port up with it, angling it so that you can slot the Switch 2 into place with ease.

What’s nice is that the actual USB-C port is movable on its own, too. Sitting perpendicular to the case’s base, you can raise it to a 45-degree angle, which means that when it’s time to remove the Switch 2, you can easily lift it up slightly and pull it out without potentially causing any damage to the port. Clever stuff.

The outer hinge of the power bank is also stable enough to act as a stand, letting you play in tabletop mode whilst it’s still sucking up that sweet portable power. If you want a bit more space, you can also remove the power bank from the case entirely and still charge your console whilst it’s in use.

Knowing how much charge you have is key, though, and Belkin has delivered here. too. The case itself has a little opening on the front through which you can see the power bank’s display unit. At the press of a button — or when you plug in the Switch 2 — you can instantly see how much charge is remaining, designated by a percentage. Naturally, you’re not going to get any indication of how much charge your console has, only the case itself.

To the left of the power indicator is the USB-C slot to charge the power bank. Annoyingly, Belkin has opted not to include any charging cable, though any cable with a USB-C port will work perfectly fine. For the price, mind you, we would have expected it to include its own cable, and this feels a bit stingy.

Belkin states that the case can charge the Switch 2 “up to 1.5 times”, and that sounds about right based on my tests. That might not sound like much at a glance, but unless you’re someone who plays your Switch 2 continuously until the battery drains completely, you’ll find that the power bank will restore your console’s battery multiple times until you need to eventually plug it in.

To give you an idea of roughly how long you can expect the case to charge up your Switch 2, I plugged mine in at 80% and it took half an hour to get back up to 100%. Certainly not the speediest, then, but it's about what I'd expect.

The Charging Case Pro also comes with a total of 12 slots to store your Switch 1 and 2 cartridges – pretty standard stuff. You’ve also got a mesh storage area, which is easily large enough to hold a fairly lengthy cable (once you’ve got your hands on one), while Belkin has also included a teeny-tiny pouch in which to store an AirTag, Moto Tag, or similar location device.

As for the build quality, the outer fabric is rock solid, meaning you should be protected against most day-to-day activities and accidental drops. The interior feels soft, yet similarly rugged, and the carrying handle doesn’t feel like it’s going to start fraying anytime soon. It feels like the same material as your average car seatbelt, if that helps. The only downside I've noticed so far is that the power bank display unit may attract scratches since it's completely exposed.

Given the sheer size of the case and what it’s packing, it’s significantly heavier than most options on the market, coming in at roughly 815g on its own and roughly 1.3kg with the Switch 2 plugged in. This is definitely something to consider if you’re someone who travels frequently, and you’ll need to decide whether the charging capabilities trump the lightweight convenience of other cases.

Conclusion

With the Charging Case Pro, Belkin has learned from its mistakes, providing an excellent way to take your Switch 2 on the go whilst keeping it charged. The redesigned power bank fits perfectly into the case, keeping your console snug whilst also providing an elegant way to play in tabletop mode.

The lack of a charging cable feels like a pretty stingy decision on Belkin's part, and you might not be taken with just how heavy the case is when your console is stashed away, but otherwise, this is comfortably one of the best options on the market right now.

Excellent upgraded power bank design

Play in tabletop mode whilst charging the battery

Power level indicator is handy

10 slots for your cartridges

Plenty of storage space for cables, plus a little AirTag pouch No cable? Really?

It's a pretty heavy case once the Switch 2 is plugged in

Great 8/10

The sample used in this review was provided by Belkin.

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