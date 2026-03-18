Update []: Ahead of Star Wars Day next month, Ubisoft has now shared a world premiere trailer and gameplay trailer of Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains.
Once again, this game is arriving on the Switch 1 and 2 on 11th June 2026. Here's a bit about the Heroes vs. Villains gameplay trailer from the PR:
In Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains, you’ll play on a custom board featuring iconic Star Wars locations, and experience reimagined gameplay with cinematic moments, themed spaces, and dynamic elements. You’ll build teams with your favorite Star Wars characters, each of whom boasts a unique ability that can drastically alter the course of the game in your favor. How you construct your team will play a pivotal role in securing victory; and dice battles and new GO events introduce game-altering twists. Team up with your family and friends in 2v2 or 3v3 game modes in couch co-op or online.The new gameplay trailer brings a closer look at new details in Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains, including:
- Choose from 28 iconic Star Wars characters
- 14 unique character abilities
- Landing on the same tile as another player triggers a dice battle to determine who gets control of the location
- 22 locations with a unique 3D diorama from every Star Wars era, including Ewok Village, the Sandcrawler, Echo Base, and Jedi Temple
- A closer look at in-game missions and rewards