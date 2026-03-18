You can find out more about this upcoming release in the story below:

Original Story: [Wed 18th Mar, 2026 05:55 GMT]:

If you like Monopoly and also happen to be a fan of Star Wars, you might want to be on the lookout for this new Ubisoft-published title, Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains.

This new crossover will be arriving for the Switch 1 and 2 on 11th June 2026 (as well as multiple other platforms) and will include a "dynamic, team-based twist" on the classic Monopoly experience you know (and maybe) love. Of course, you can also expect to see a wide roster of iconic characters from the galaxy far, far away.

The full reveal of this title will take place on 29th April 2026. For now, here's some PR and you can see some screenshots below:

"Developed by Behavior Interactive, Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains transports players into the Star Wars galaxy with a custom Monopoly board packed with iconic locations from across the saga. Classic Monopoly gameplay is reimagined with thrilling cinematic moments, themed spaces, and dynamic elements that refresh the experience from start to finish. Players can choose from a wide roster of Star Wars heroes and villains, from Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia to Darth Vader and Darth Maul. Each character brings unique abilities that shape your team’s strategy and can turn the tide in your favor with every roll of the dice.

"With competitive 2v2 and 3v3 modes, available online and via couch co-op, traditional gameplay is transformed into an action-packed, strategic showdown where teamwork and hero combinations play a pivotal role. Every turn carries high stakes as properties change hands in an instant, while dynamic GO events introduce game-altering twists. With evolving team strategies, and a few surprises, there’s always a reason to jump back in for one more round."

If you are eager for some monopoly action on the Switch right now, there are some existing titles available via the eShop. You can also get a Star Wars fix on the Switch 2 with Ubisoft's other title, Star Wars Outlaws.

When we hear more about this new Star Wars-themed Monopoly title in April, we'll provide an update. Would you be interested in a game like this? Tell us below.