Update []: Ahead of Star Wars Day next month, Ubisoft has now shared a world premiere trailer and gameplay trailer of Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains.

Once again, this game is arriving on the Switch 1 and 2 on 11th June 2026. Here's a bit about the Heroes vs. Villains gameplay trailer from the PR:

In Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains, you’ll play on a custom board featuring iconic Star Wars locations, and experience reimagined gameplay with cinematic moments, themed spaces, and dynamic elements. You’ll build teams with your favorite Star Wars characters, each of whom boasts a unique ability that can drastically alter the course of the game in your favor. How you construct your team will play a pivotal role in securing victory; and dice battles and new GO events introduce game-altering twists. Team up with your family and friends in 2v2 or 3v3 game modes in couch co-op or online.The new gameplay trailer brings a closer look at new details in Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains, including:

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  • Choose from 28 iconic Star Wars characters
  • 14 unique character abilities
  • Landing on the same tile as another player triggers a dice battle to determine who gets control of the location
  • 22 locations with a unique 3D diorama from every Star Wars era, including Ewok Village, the Sandcrawler, Echo Base, and Jedi Temple
  • A closer look at in-game missions and rewards

You can find out more about this upcoming release in the story below:

Original Story: [Wed 18th Mar, 2026 05:55 GMT]:

If you like Monopoly and also happen to be a fan of Star Wars, you might want to be on the lookout for this new Ubisoft-published title, Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains.

This new crossover will be arriving for the Switch 1 and 2 on 11th June 2026 (as well as multiple other platforms) and will include a "dynamic, team-based twist" on the classic Monopoly experience you know (and maybe) love. Of course, you can also expect to see a wide roster of iconic characters from the galaxy far, far away.

The full reveal of this title will take place on 29th April 2026. For now, here's some PR and you can see some screenshots below:

"Developed by Behavior Interactive, Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains transports players into the Star Wars galaxy with a custom Monopoly board packed with iconic locations from across the saga. Classic Monopoly gameplay is reimagined with thrilling cinematic moments, themed spaces, and dynamic elements that refresh the experience from start to finish. Players can choose from a wide roster of Star Wars heroes and villains, from Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia to Darth Vader and Darth Maul. Each character brings unique abilities that shape your team’s strategy and can turn the tide in your favor with every roll of the dice.

"With competitive 2v2 and 3v3 modes, available online and via couch co-op, traditional gameplay is transformed into an action-packed, strategic showdown where teamwork and hero combinations play a pivotal role. Every turn carries high stakes as properties change hands in an instant, while dynamic GO events introduce game-altering twists. With evolving team strategies, and a few surprises, there’s always a reason to jump back in for one more round."

Monopoly Star Wars
Image: Ubisoft

If you are eager for some monopoly action on the Switch right now, there are some existing titles available via the eShop. You can also get a Star Wars fix on the Switch 2 with Ubisoft's other title, Star Wars Outlaws.

When we hear more about this new Star Wars-themed Monopoly title in April, we'll provide an update. Would you be interested in a game like this? Tell us below.