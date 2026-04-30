It looks like the PEGI ratings board may have revealed the return of Tales of Eternia ahead of schedule.
A new rating has appeared on the classification website for "Tales of Eternia Remastered" on the Nintendo Switch.
The publisher is listed as Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, and attached to the listing is a 'PEGI 12' rating along with a brief outline of the action role-playing title:
"Role-playing game which follows the story of Reid and his friends, Farah and Keele, as they meet a mysterious girl named Meredy who speaks an unknown language. Their subsequent quest to discover her origins leads them across a dimensional boundary to an entirely different realm known as Celestia."
Tales of Eternia made its debut on Sony's PlayStation in the year 2000 and is part of Bandai Namco's 'Tales of' series. Tales of Berseria Remastered was released on the Switch earlier this year in February.
If we get an official update or announcement about this Tales of Eternia Remastered, we'll let you know.
Have you played this game? Would you be interested in a remastered release? Let us know in the comments.
[source pegi.info]
Comments 11
Oh, good opportunity to finally finish this, my PSP save file was lost somehow. Great game
One of my favorite PS1 Tales of game back then next to Tales of Destiny and Tales of Phantasia. Interestingly at one point this game was called Tales of Destiny II as well despite not being an actual sequel to the original Tales of Destiny. Definitely looking forward to this remastered.
I remember staying up late on work nights playing this in bed on the PSP. Don't remember a single thing about the game though.
@Serpenterror You probably already know this, but there was a real Tales of Destiny 2 that was a sequel, but only in Japan for some reason.
Ok, this is interesting... but what's gonna be the resolution for this?
Its a great addition to my Tales of collection... we now need Destiny 1&2, Abyss, Phantasia, Hearts, Innocence, Tempest, Rebirth, Legendia, Xillia 2 and Zestiria .... slowly getting there with the complete collection .... and eemm..... you can keep Symphonia 2 in the deepest hole of the Earth so we don't ever have to listen to Emil again.
Also... Symphonia and Berseria are peak Tales of.
@breach187 It's no surprise why that one never came stateside, it's obvious that Namco of America screw up the naming back then and just choose not to localize that one.
Yes please. All of them.
So that’s accessible on the Switch (2):
And then tales of Eternia.
Would leave:
And JP / NA only games (Destiny, Destiny 2, Rebirth, Legendia, Innocence)
Still quite a lot to go actually for this long-running franchise.
I wish they'd release a faithful english version of the SFC version of Phantasia. That game is awesome if just from a technical standpoint. Just a straight port with some decent CRT filters and I'd pay upwards of $30 for it.
Nice! I haven’t played this one!
@Friendly I would rather they consider remaking Phantasia ala Symphonia but with higher resolution models.
Is this the PSP version?
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