It looks like the PEGI ratings board may have revealed the return of Tales of Eternia ahead of schedule.

A new rating has appeared on the classification website for "Tales of Eternia Remastered" on the Nintendo Switch.

The publisher is listed as Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, and attached to the listing is a 'PEGI 12' rating along with a brief outline of the action role-playing title:

"Role-playing game which follows the story of Reid and his friends, Farah and Keele, as they meet a mysterious girl named Meredy who speaks an unknown language. Their subsequent quest to discover her origins leads them across a dimensional boundary to an entirely different realm known as Celestia."

Tales of Eternia made its debut on Sony's PlayStation in the year 2000 and is part of Bandai Namco's 'Tales of' series. Tales of Berseria Remastered was released on the Switch earlier this year in February.

If we get an official update or announcement about this Tales of Eternia Remastered, we'll let you know.

Have you played this game? Would you be interested in a remastered release? Let us know in the comments.