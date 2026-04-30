Ahead of Dragon Quest Day next month, it looks like another entry in the series could be on the way to the Switch 2.
A new classification for a Switch 2 version of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition has popped up on the classification board in Taiwan.
This 'S' version of the title made its debut on the original Nintendo Switch in 2019 and is described as the ultimate edition of the excellent RPG, adding additional character-specific stories, a new orchestral soundtrack and much more.
We awarded this Square Enix game nine out of ten stars, calling it "the gift that keeps on giving":
"Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition is an achievement that Square should be proud of; this is one of the best games they’ve put out in years. A heartwarming, well-paced narrative supported by a cast of fantastic characters, a dense and interesting overworld packed with dozens of hours of content, and one of the finest soundtracks we’ve heard in a JRPG combine to make this an unforgettable modern classic. Whether you’re a newcomer to the JRPG genre or a returning vet, do yourself a favor and buy Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age as soon as you’re able."