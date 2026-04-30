Ahead of Dragon Quest Day next month, it looks like another entry in the series could be on the way to the Switch 2.

A new classification for a Switch 2 version of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition has popped up on the classification board in Taiwan.

This 'S' version of the title made its debut on the original Nintendo Switch in 2019 and is described as the ultimate edition of the excellent RPG, adding additional character-specific stories, a new orchestral soundtrack and much more.

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We awarded this Square Enix game nine out of ten stars, calling it "the gift that keeps on giving":