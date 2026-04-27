Update [ ]: Here's your reminder that Goro Majima (Captain Majima) is now available as a free racer in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Once again, Sega is also hosting a limited-time "Captain Majima Festival" this week, where you can earn points to unlock special collaboration items, including titles and decals. There are also be some special "Point Up Chances" in effect for this event. Here's a look:

Original Story:

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has been adding new characters to the roster on a regular basis, and this week sees the arrival of Captain Majima.

This free DLC character, as seen in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii, will be made available on 29th April 2026. Starting 30th April 2026, there'll also be a festival, where players can earn points for decals, gadgets, and more.

Here's what's included in this next game update:

Goro Majima (Captain Majima) as a playable character

Goro Majima (Captain Majima)’s vehicle, the Goromaru

Special emotes and sounds

This character follows the recent release of the Angry Bird representative 'Red' as free DLC earlier this month. These racers will also be joined by the Puyo Puyo character Arle in May 2026.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds got a physical Switch 2 release in March, following its digital release on the Switch 2 last December.