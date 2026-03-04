Ubisoft has finally acknowledged the terminally leaked remake/remaster of Assassin's Creed Black Flag, appropriately subtitled 'Resynced'.

In a franchise update, Head of Content Jean Guesdon provided news on projects Hexe and Invictus, the former being a proper narrative driven mainline entry in the series, and the latter a PvP title from the For Honor team at Ubisoft Montreal. It sounds like Hexe is still quite a way off, with the team looking to "be quiet for a while longer".

It's also been confirmed that support for Assassin's Creed Shadow will begin to wind down, with the team promising smaller and less frequent updates. Not a huge surprise at this stage, and it's nice to see Ubisoft continually improving upon what is already an excellent game.

Most importantly, however, Guesdon provided an official tease for Black Flag Resynced, posting some official concept art for the title along with the following message:

Speculation around Assassin’s Creed is not new, but it’s worth repeating: “Nothing is true. Everything is permitted.” Well, except in this case, some whispers have a little more wind in their sails. Keep your spyglass on the horizon.

Of course, it's not a given that Resynced will even come to the Switch 2, but given that Ubisoft managed to get Shadows running so well on Nintendo's platform, we've got our fingers crossed for a cheeky little release.