Top-down pixel art adventure games are one of the most popular genres for indie developers, and why wouldn't they be? The Legend of Zelda, which often serves as the inspiration for many of these titles. And today, another has landed on the eShop, though it features its own little twist on the genre.

Elementallis launches today, 28th April 2026, on Switch and, from just one glance, those Zelda inspirations are plain and clear. There's your typical sword and real-time combat, a bunch of puzzles to solve, and even temples to traverse through, and developer Ankae Games promises a healthy amount of challenge.

But the wrinkle is hinted at in the title: you have access to a bunch of magic, which you collect and master throughout your adventure. You can see them in the game's logo, so expect the usual fire, water, wind, lighting, etc.

And it's all in aid of fixing something you've broken; the elemental balance. It's all out of what because of your actions. So it sounds like character and narrative are pretty crucial to the game.

And if you happen to recognise the game, we covered it way back in 2021 when it was on Kickstarter. So congrats to the devs to making this game a reality!

So, if you're craving a little bit of top-down Zelda action, Elementallis might just satisfy you. It costs $17.99 / £16.19, but if you grab it before 12th May, you'll get a 15% discount.

Do you like the look of Elementallis? Will you be trying it out on Switch? Flood the comments and let us know.