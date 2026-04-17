Marvel Cosmic Invasion
Image: Nintendo Life

Following on from its launch late last year, Marvel Cosmic Invasion has today landed a sweet free demo on Switch 1 and 2.

You'll find the demo on the eShop right now, letting you get a taste for the throwback fighter and all of its nostalgic charms. As a reminder, this is the latest beat 'em up from Tribute and Dotemu (the team that previously brought us Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge), so you know you're in safe hands.

Naturally, the demo only gives you a taste of the full experience. If you like what you see, you can pick up the full game for £26.99 / $22.49 (note the discount in North America).

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Despite some small issues, we had a great time with Cosmic Invasion on Switch last year, calling it "one of the best arcade Marvel games ever made" in our review.

Will you be checking out the Cosmic Invasion demo on Switch (2)? Let us know in the comments.

[source bsky.app]