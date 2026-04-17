Following on from its launch late last year, Marvel Cosmic Invasion has today landed a sweet free demo on Switch 1 and 2.

You'll find the demo on the eShop right now, letting you get a taste for the throwback fighter and all of its nostalgic charms. As a reminder, this is the latest beat 'em up from Tribute and Dotemu (the team that previously brought us Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge), so you know you're in safe hands.

Naturally, the demo only gives you a taste of the full experience. If you like what you see, you can pick up the full game for £26.99 / $22.49 (note the discount in North America).

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Console players, the galaxy needs your help!🎮 The MARVEL Cosmic Invasion demo is dropping TODAY on consoles so now's your chance to join your favorite Super Heroes in the fight against Annihilus! 🪐 — Tribute Games (@tributegames.com) 2026-04-17T13:02:50.383Z

Despite some small issues, we had a great time with Cosmic Invasion on Switch last year, calling it "one of the best arcade Marvel games ever made" in our review.