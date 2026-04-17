Boutique physical publisher Super Rare Games was revealed its first Switch 2 release: SoulGame Studio's Minishoot' Adventures.

This will be Super Rare's first game for the platform since Switch 2 launched back in June 2025, and they'll be offering two versions of the game: a Standard Edition for £38.50 (which includes a manual, slipcover, and sticker) and a Special Edition for £53.50 that adds a keychain, soundtrack CD, a clamshell box, and trading cards.

Pre-orders for game #01 in this new line go live next week on 23rd April, with estimated shipping in July. We've also confirmed that this Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will play on Switch 1, too, just like other NS2 Ed. physical releases.

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Minishoot is great, as you'll know if you read our Mini Review back in March - a twin-stick shooter with a Zelda flavour. "It just felt like a prime example of what we look for in a Super Rare release with the blend of nostalgia and modern indie design," CEO George Perkins told us when asked what it was about this game in particular that made him go, 'That's it, that's our first Switch 2 physical!'

"It takes that classic Zelda style formula and mixes it with bullet-hell and top-down shooter elements, all presented with modernised graphics. So for us, it really represents what a Super Rare game should be."

In terms of quantity, SRG's Switch 2 games will move to "limited quantities" after open pre-orders launch - essentially, they'll be using early interest to gauge demand before locking in run numbers.

Looking at the industry landscape right now — specifically the difficulties around global distribution and rising costs over the last year or so — we wondered how Super Rare is coping. "We’ve been holding up really well," George said, "we’ve had consistent year-on-year growth, even with everything happening globally. Each year has been bigger for us in terms of the volume, variety, and diversity of games we work on, as well as overall sales, which shows there’s still a strong demand for physical games."

Has the firm had to make any changes to its approach to adapt? "Our direct to consumer model helps a lot, as we’re not relying on lots of third parties. Most of the adaptations we’ve made have been around distribution, especially with things like COVID and other global conflicts."

One change with SRG's Switch 2 line is that trading cards won't be included in the Standard Editions, but will be an optional add-on (although all pre-orders before 30th April will also come with the trading cards in this instance). The company says they'll continue putting out Switch 1 games as well, although they won't be duplicating releases across the Nintendo platforms.

Naturally, we asked about the size of the Switch 2 cart they were using, although we weren't able to get gigabyte confirmation besides the full game being on the cart "with no additional download required or game key cards."

Given Super Rare's history of Switch 1 releases, you'd assume that this is just the beginning. Do they have future S2 releases in the pipeline already, or are they on the lookout for the next game? "A bit of both," says Perkins. "We’ve already signed a number of future projects, some of which are released and some unreleased, covering a diverse mixture of genres."

With four or five S2 releases planned for this year, Perkins teases that "The next game release is expected to arrive faster than people might think..."

Head over to SRG's website if you're interested in their Switch 2 offerings, and let us know below if you'll be picking up the physical version of Minishoot.