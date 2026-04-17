Sigono's latest narrative adventure, OPUS: Prism Peak, arrived on Switch 1 and Switch 2 yesterday. And a quick look at the reviews show that this might just be one of the best games of 2026.

That should be no surprise to anyone who's played any of the OPUS games, as these are beautifully written tales with an emotive core at the centre. And it sounds like Prism Peak continues that tradition. It's currently sitting on 86 on Metacritic on PC with 15 reviews, and a staggering 91 on OpenCritic from 16 reviews, making it the highest-rated game of the year on the latter aggregate platform.

So, what exactly are people saying? Azario Lopez over at Noisy Pixel reflects on his own adulthood via Prism Peak's protagonist and the in-game photography, praising everything about the visuals, mechanics, and story, The score? A 9.5/10:

"Through Eugene’s story, Sigono builds an adventure that feels personal in a way games rarely do, especially when it comes to adulthood and the quiet mess of trying to make sense of your past."

Writing for CGMagazine, Hayes Madsen is equally emphatic about the emotional core, saying "it’s like taking the narrative-adventure style of Life is Strange and smashing it together with a Studio Ghibli or Mamoru Hosoda film." He also awarded the game a 9.5/10:

"[Opus: Prism Peak is] one of the most remarkable games I’ve played in years, and the exact example of why this kind of narrative adventure experience continues to be something special in video games."

And even though Checkpoint Gaming's Hayley Louise scored the game slightly lower at 8/10, they still adore the narrative, music, and the presentation, with slight criticisms aimed and the camera mechanics. Though they do warn that this one's a bit of a tearjerker:

"OPUS: Prism Peaks is a heartfelt journey about the human condition and the importance of friends and family. While this is a slower-paced experience, focused on imagery and storytelling, every aspect felt engaging and enjoyable."

So it's another winner for Sigono, and you can grab the game on the eShop right now.

It costs $24.99 in the US on both Switch 1 and 2, or £21.99 on Switch 2 and £22.09 on Switch 1 in the UK, but there's currently a 10% launch discount until the end of the month. So snap it up now if you're interested.