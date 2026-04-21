So, we've gathered our splat-tastic team together here at Nintendo Life to share their thoughts on the trailer, and whether they're itching to dive into an ink-splattered desert island, or if the tank is running empty...

Gavin Lane, Editor

I don't mind a Turf War, but I've always really enjoyed the linear, rollercoaster feeling of the single-player in the main games. Being funnelled from one set of enemies to the next in those tight levels, taking advantage of the terrain in neat ways, enjoying the weaponry and the moveset, and not really having to think too much about it. It's good, simple fun!

The main beachy environment shown in this latest trailer looks a bit drab, like a DK Bananza level they only got halfway through designing, though I'm sure dungeons and other areas will offer plenty of visual and environmental variety. I'm more concerned about being stuck in some vast open space that'll make movement less interesting - I love being able to ink a wall and dive in. I'm not massively into horde modes, either.

However! Nintendo knows a thing or two about compelling single-player games, and they're extremely keen to highlight the single-player-ness of this. Having skipped Splatoon 3, this has my attention 100%.

Jim Norman, Features Editor

I was extremely excited for Splatoon Raiders when we still had no idea what it was, but from the first glimpse of gameplay, it looks an awful lot like Salmon Run.

Now, sure, I love a bit of Salmon Run as much as the next man, but surely some craftable weapons and Big Man in a tank isn't enough to spin the game mode off into a stand-alone title of its own, right?

I'm hopeful that there's still something under the surface that we haven't seen yet. I want some of the platforming challenges from Splatoon 3's single-player campaign to return, I want some story, I want... something other than Salmon Run.

Ollie Reynolds, Reviews Editor

I dunno guys, I'm not feeling this one at all.

Splatoon is known for its zany presentation, bold colours, and wild level design, and I'm just not getting any of that with Raiders so far. Like, why does it look so bland?! I was hoping that a single-player Splatoon game would really lean into some wacky mechanics that only Nintendo could pull off, but instead we're just... fighting Salmonids? Really?

I know a lot of people have been itching for a single-player Splatoon experience, but I'm of the mind that the series shines brightest when it focuses on the online multiplayer mayhem. Y'know, the whole reason the IP was created in the first place. Maybe it will surprise me, but I'm not on board with this one yet.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I'm not much of a Splatoon fan myself, since I don't really play a lot of games online. So Splatoon Raiders is actually appealing to me much more than any of the other games have.

Yes, I do agree that some of the environments look a bit bland, so I hope there are multiple areas that will allow Splatoon's greatest asset, its aesthetics, to shine. And I don't really know what the game is still — is it a roguelike à la Side Order? Will we be able to change or upgrade the island? Are those customisable and creatable weapons permanent? I'd like to know just how far crafting and customising goes, because that could be really fun.

But, ultimately, I like that Nintendo is keeping it a bit of a mystery, and I'm sure we'll see something more before the July release date. But it's good to see the excitement from the Splatoon fanbase, and at that digital price point? I don't think many will be complaining.

Those are our impressions (and hopes) so far, but let us know what you think of the trailer, and what you expect from the game, in our poll below — and the comments, of course.