Pokémon Champions launched yesterday in a... less-than-perfect state. Fortunately, it looks like The Pokémon Company is working on a fix.

Even if we put aside the limited available Pokémon and Items at launch, the game was quickly criticised for the sheer number of bugs on display (and no, we're not talking about Beedrill and Pinsir). Fans were quick to point out Items being used incorrectly, move animation glitches, health quirks, and more. In short, the launch state was far from the go-to competitive battler we were promised.

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Now, in a new blog post on Pokémon's Japanese news site, the devs have flagged that they're aware of a number of issues and are working on a fix.

While a specific release date for this patch hasn't been given at the moment, the blog post states that the following issues will be targeted:

Leech Seed's incorrect description

Issue with turn order when two Pokémon Mega Evolve at once

The gender of select Pokémon in the tutorial

'Lightning Rod' not activating while in 'Encore' state

Issues with selecting a move while the details menu is open and the cursor is hovering over 'Mega Evolution'

It's not all doom and gloom, mind you. The blog post confirms that the team has already fixed an error with Pokémon HOME transfers, so that's... something.

We have to imagine that these fixes will be implemented by the time the competitive scene fully switches over to Champions in the coming weeks. Either way, it'll be interesting to see what the first regional competitions are like when everything seems so limited at launch.

We'll have our full thoughts on Pokémon Champions with you soon enough, so keep an eye on the tall grass!