Veteran radio broadcaster and voice actor Jock Blaney passed away last month at the age of 76.
Nintendo fans will likely know him best as the original voice of Star Fox 64 antagonist Wolf O'Donnell, and he also portrayed Fox's ally Bill Grey and Granga, the mech pilot who you may remember as the game's first boss.
As noted on Reddit by ArmoredSarge via a March article on Wyoming station K2 Radio's website, Blaney died on 19th March 2026. An obituary states that he passed away "peacefully in his home in Las Vegas, Nevada."
The K2 tribute highlights that a voice-over clinic with Looney Tunes legend Mel Blanc helped steer his approach to voice work. In addition to his award-winning work on radio and in his wider career, Blaney's résumé featured numerous video game credits, including No One Lives Forever, Aliens vs. Predator, and F.E.A.R. plus the Professor Layton and Forza series.
In later Star Fox games, other voice actors portrayed the characters he originated in English (although Blaney did reprise the roles of Wolf and Bill in the yet-to-be-released fan game Star Fox Event Horizon), but his lines and delivery remain iconic for many fans — us included — who first heard them on N64 back in 1997, and again in the 2011 3DS version.
And with Star Fox in the headlines thanks to Mario Movie appearances and new game rumours, these characters have been on our minds in recent weeks.
Everyone here at Nintendo Life sends their condolences and best wishes to Jock's family and friends.
[source k2radio.com, via reddit.com]
Comments 10
My partner often says "what the heck?" ( she hasn't played Starfox ). Every time she does I instantly imagine Wolfs voice and it makes me laugh every time. Rest in peace, your performance was legendary
Thank you for your excellent woek and goodnight
Glad he passed away "peacefully in his home" but still, sad to hear and condolences to his family and friends - I've got the pleasure to hear his performances in Star Fox 64 for sure and most likely also other ones (the latter incidentally though since I've played games like Professor Layton with the Italian voices myself etc.), thanks for the memories!
Sad to hear, his voice is pretty iconic as Wolf. May he rest in peace.
Such a heartbreaking bit of news to hear. Blaney's performance as Wolf was so well-done that his quotes in Star Fox 64 have become eternally iconic to pretty much everyone who's heard them despite only having about a minute of spoken dialogue . Rest in peace to a legend of the radio/voice acting space ❤
Thoughts go to family and friends. Amazing memories of his work. Rest in peace Mr Blaney.
He be doing a barrel roll in heaven.
His game credit list isn't big, but he lent his voice to a few other notable games like the No One Lives Forever series (which amusingly enough, had you play a character with the codename Fox). He was also lending his voice as Wolf to a few fan projects.
Rest in Peace.
RIP.
His Wolf is iconic. Will play Star Fox 64 in his honour.
The other Wolf VAs were good. . .
But he was better.
🫡
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...