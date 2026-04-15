Veteran radio broadcaster and voice actor Jock Blaney passed away last month at the age of 76.

Nintendo fans will likely know him best as the original voice of Star Fox 64 antagonist Wolf O'Donnell, and he also portrayed Fox's ally Bill Grey and Granga, the mech pilot who you may remember as the game's first boss.

As noted on Reddit by ArmoredSarge via a March article on Wyoming station K2 Radio's website, Blaney died on 19th March 2026. An obituary states that he passed away "peacefully in his home in Las Vegas, Nevada."

The K2 tribute highlights that a voice-over clinic with Looney Tunes legend Mel Blanc helped steer his approach to voice work. In addition to his award-winning work on radio and in his wider career, Blaney's résumé featured numerous video game credits, including No One Lives Forever, Aliens vs. Predator, and F.E.A.R. plus the Professor Layton and Forza series.

In later Star Fox games, other voice actors portrayed the characters he originated in English (although Blaney did reprise the roles of Wolf and Bill in the yet-to-be-released fan game Star Fox Event Horizon), but his lines and delivery remain iconic for many fans — us included — who first heard them on N64 back in 1997, and again in the 2011 3DS version.

And with Star Fox in the headlines thanks to Mario Movie appearances and new game rumours, these characters have been on our minds in recent weeks.

Everyone here at Nintendo Life sends their condolences and best wishes to Jock's family and friends.