Capcom has commenced celebrations for Ōkami's 20th anniversary, so naturally, director Hideki Kamiya has shared a heartfelt message to commemorate the occasion.

Over on the official anniversary website, you can check out the first celebratory events for yourself. Capcom has invited fans to share their own messages, and you can even peruse some awesome Shikishi designs from key talent behind the iconic game.

For now, let's see what Kamiya has to say:

It's Ōkami's 20th anniversary! Looking back, I still can’t believe we got it out the door...but that's a story for another time! Seeing the support you’ve all poured into Ōkami since its original release, together with my immense pride for having worked on it, could not make me happier to celebrate this milestone.

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The enthusiasm and support you’ve all shown has helped sustain Ōkami’s legacy for two long decades, in which time the game has had a second adventure, a striking HD remaster, and a range of official products and projects that make me as excited as a creator as I would be as a fan. I think the affection the staff has for Ōkami can be seen— No, can be FELT in each and every one of the things they create. Me and my collection of Amaterasu figures and plushies could not be more thankful. Ōkami’s influence can be felt in the connections people have built with the game, and with our continued support, I believe those connections will continue to deepen and expand well beyond its 20th anniversary. In the meantime, I’ll be putting my blood, sweat, and tears into the new Ōkami sequel that you've all been waiting for! Until then, I hope you'll all keep the love for Ōkami alive.

Warm regards,

Hideki Kamiya

The website also includes an awesome piece of celebratory art, which you can view directly below:

And finally, in collaboration with Capcom, Fangamer has revealed six new Ōkami products to celebrate the anniversary, including a desk mat, a pair of socks, a keychain, a t-shirt, a blanket, and a jacket. They all look wonderful, and they're available for pre-order now ahead of a Q4 2026 release window.

We'll keep an eye out for any and all news related to Ōkami's upcoming sequel from Kamiya's new development studio, Clovers. No platforms have been confirmed at the time of writing, but we'd be surprised if Switch 2 wasn't included in the line-up.