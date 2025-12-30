Arc System Works finally delivered the long-awaited Switch update for Guilty Gear Strive earlier this month.

Now, in a new development update, it has addressed the future of this particular version of the game. It mentions how the Switch version has required "a great deal of effort and ingenuity" and as a result, the team is currently examining what exact form future updates "beyond Version 2.0" could take.

The feasibility of this is dependent on how far the development team can push itself, and if it's able to overcome technical challenges. Here's the message in full:

"Regarding the future of GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Nintendo Switch Edition. Developing and operating the game on Nintendo Switch required a great deal of effort and ingenuity to work within hardware constraints. Based on that experience, we are currently examining what form future updates beyond Version 2.0 could take for the Nintendo Switch Edition. Please note that feasibility will depend not only on technical challenges, but also on how far we can push ourselves as a development team, as well as on feedback and support from our players. All of these factors will be taken into account as we make our decisions."

If we hear any other significant updates about the Nintendo version of this title going forward, we'll let you know.