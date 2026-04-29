Although the focus this week is on the Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Square Enix has also been busy with the third entry.

We heard earlier this year how Part 3 now has an official title, and more recently, director Naoki Hamaguchi spoke about how this chapter was progressing very smoothly. He's now reiterated this in his latest press tour.

Speaking to Comicbook, he said development is "proceeding on time and on schedule", with preparations toward an official announcement "steadily underway".

Naoki Hamaguchi: "What I can say is that development itself is proceeding on time and on schedule. We believe it’ll become a title we can deliver with confidence as the culmination of the trilogy. We know many fans are eagerly waiting, and preparations toward the announcement are steadily underway. Please look forward to it just a little longer."

This again follows comments he made to Automaton in March, stating at the time how the development team was in its "final push" phase, with the game in a playable state and the focus on "refining and building up" the experience.

Of course, first up is the release of Rebirth on the Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S on 3rd June 2026.

Final Fantasy VII's third entry is expected to be released at some point in 2027, which would line up with the original title's 30th anniversary. As for the Switch 2 version of Part 3, Hamaguchi previously mentioned during a chat with Nintendo how it was being worked on "alongside the other platforms".