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When the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection arrived last October, one feature missing was cross-platform online play.

Now, in a new update today, Digital Eclipse has added Krossplay. It will be "off" by default, but can be activated in the online options. Due to technical limitations, Mortal Kombat Trilogy isn't available for online Krossplay on the original Switch.

Krossplay is the Mortal Kombat series' term for cross-platform online gameplay. When you're in the mood to test your skills online against your best friends and favorite foes, you can now match up against opponents from any platform – PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC – no matter which platform you're playing on!

Krossplay is supported in both Quick Play and Online Arcade modes. In Online Arcade, all players can join a hosted room, regardless of which hardware they're using. The room code system implemented in the previous update makes this easy – just share your unique code with the folks you'd like to play with." (Note: Due to technical limitations, Mortal Kombat Trilogy is not available for online Krossplay matches when playing on original Switch consoles.)

Apart from Krossplay, 2-on-2 Kombat Online play is also now supported across multiple titles in the Kollection:

Four games in the Kollection support 2-on-2 matches, where one player can use a team of two fighters against an opponent doing the same. These modes were previously only offered for offline play (officially, anyway, though we were impressed with the creative workarounds some players figured out), but we're happy to confirm that 2-on-2 online kombat is now officially supported for online in Ultimate MK3 (Arcade), Ultimate MK3 (SNES), Mortal Kombat Trilogy (PS1), and Mortal Kombat 4 (Arcade).

This latest update also adds VRR support as a user-selectable option on Switch 2 in handheld mode:

Variable Refresh Rate is now supported as a user-selectable option for certain platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch 2 (in handheld mode), and PC.

When your system's VRR option is set to off (the default setting), the games are rendered at their native frame rate, but the monitor or TV being used ultimately dictates the frame rate players see, which is usually 60 Hz. When your system's VRR option is turned on, we can sync the monitor to the non-standard frame rates that were used on the original arcade games, which was usually around 53 Hz. The result is a more accurate presentation that is preferred by some players. When VRR is turned on, you may also perceive an improvement in input latency. If you're using hardware that supports VRR, toggle it on and try it out! If you're not sure if your hardware supports VRR, here's some helpful information.

And last but not least are some bug fixes - this includes a fix for the connection strength indicator for online games, and Digital Eclipse has also stopped Kombat Kard replays from disappearing and restored some missing localised text.

As for the future of the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection, these features in this latest update are apparently the "final three major features" currently planned. However, the team will continue to identify bug fixes and improvements for the title.