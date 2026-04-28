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In case you missed it, you can now try out Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on Switch 2 thanks to a free demo. If you loved Remake Intergrade earlier this year, then it's well worth a shot — because you can transfer your save data from the demo to the main game when it launches on 3rd June 2026.

For those of you who don't have time to check out the demo right now and want to have a little peek at how the game looks and runs, we have you covered. We've got 13 minutes of gameplay from the very first chapter of the Rebirth demo, so feast your eyes up-top.

Of course, you should expect some downgrades from the PS5 version — and we've mentioned some of those in our own hands-on preview, which focuses on the second chapter — but you can see that Square Enix has clearly put a lot of effort into the Switch 2 version.

Some fuzzy textures, pop-in, and clearly less-populated areas are easy to spot, but movement and combat is smooth, and the game generally looks great. It's an impressive port, at least in the early stages of the game.

If you're thinking about picking Rebirth up on Switch 2, then you should absolutely give the demo ago, because as we said above, it gives you access to the first two chapters of the game. And that's a lot of gameplay.

Rebirth is a much-longer game than Remake, with open zones (as you'll see in Chapter 2), multiple sidequests, and rideable chocobos. That last thing is very important. Plus, this gives you a head start on this mammoth RPG with that save data transfer. Just make sure you have some space on your console, or your microSD Express Card...