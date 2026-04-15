Koei Tecmo has announced Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly for the Switch 2 will be getting another update soon.

Alongside the release of Version 1.03.04 for other platforms today, it's revealed what Nintendo players can expect when this patch arrives. According to Koei Tecmo's official patch notes, it will resolve some issues and also address some other bugs.

Here's the full rundown (via Koei Tecmo's website):

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake - Version 1.03.04 (Coming Soon)

Nintendo Switch™ 2 : Ver.1.03.04

Release Version Update for Nintendo Switch™ 2 is scheduled to be released soon.

- Fixed an issue where the Spirit Stone Mayu’s Charm 8 was not obtainable in Nightmare difficulty.

- Fixed issues to improve game stability.

- Other minor bug fixes.

If you want to give this horror game a go, you can actually download a demo of the title on the Switch 2 eShop. The save data from this trial will also carry over to the full version.

In our Nintendo Life, we said this title has a great atmosphere and thankfully hits more than it misses - even if there are performance problems.

"Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake is a solid, but uneven remake that nonetheless stands as a strong reminder of the cool ideas that this franchise brings to the table."