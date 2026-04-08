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Nintendo's battle royale racer F-Zero 99 has today received its first update of 2026, bumping the game up to Version 1.7.1.

This follows the major 1.7.0 update last December. This one is a lot smaller and addresses multiple issues with the game. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

F-Zero 99 - Version 1.7.1 Update (7th April 2026)

Fixed an issue with World Tour rewards

Fixed an issue where even a player ranking in 999th place or higher in the World Tour's weekly ranking sometimes wouldn't receive a badge as a reward.

Fixed an issue with Elite leaderboard resets

Fixed an issue where the remaining days until the Elite leaderboard reset were not always displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue where bonuses were not awarded when pilots reached S50 Elite

Fixed an issue where the 1,000 Elite points bonus for pilots reaching S50 Elite was not always added correctly.

Other fixes