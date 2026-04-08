Nintendo's battle royale racer F-Zero 99 has today received its first update of 2026, bumping the game up to Version 1.7.1.

This follows the major 1.7.0 update last December. This one is a lot smaller and addresses multiple issues with the game. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

F-Zero 99 - Version 1.7.1 Update (7th April 2026)

Fixed an issue with World Tour rewards

  • Fixed an issue where even a player ranking in 999th place or higher in the World Tour's weekly ranking sometimes wouldn't receive a badge as a reward.

Fixed an issue with Elite leaderboard resets

  • Fixed an issue where the remaining days until the Elite leaderboard reset were not always displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue where bonuses were not awarded when pilots reached S50 Elite

  • Fixed an issue where the 1,000 Elite points bonus for pilots reaching S50 Elite was not always added correctly.

Other fixes

  • Fixed issues to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

Will you be revisiting this game to try out the latest update? Let us know in the comments.

[source en-americas-support.nintendo.com]