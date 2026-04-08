Nintendo's battle royale racer F-Zero 99 has today received its first update of 2026, bumping the game up to Version 1.7.1.
This follows the major 1.7.0 update last December. This one is a lot smaller and addresses multiple issues with the game. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:
F-Zero 99 - Version 1.7.1 Update (7th April 2026)
Fixed an issue with World Tour rewards
- Fixed an issue where even a player ranking in 999th place or higher in the World Tour's weekly ranking sometimes wouldn't receive a badge as a reward.
Fixed an issue with Elite leaderboard resets
- Fixed an issue where the remaining days until the Elite leaderboard reset were not always displayed correctly.
Fixed an issue where bonuses were not awarded when pilots reached S50 Elite
- Fixed an issue where the 1,000 Elite points bonus for pilots reaching S50 Elite was not always added correctly.
Other fixes
- Fixed issues to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.