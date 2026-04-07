Gameloft and Old Skull Games have this week announced Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next! will be coming to the Switch on 28th May 2026.
This follows Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis, which was released as part of the Apple Arcade subscription service in 2022 and was removed a year later.
The Switch release comes with 15 iconic Nickelodeon characters, local and solo play, story mode, mini-games and tournament mode. Here's exactly what you can expect from the Switch version, according to a Nintendo store listing. We've also got some screenshots:
Hit the tennis court for some fast-paced arcade action as your favorite Nickelodeon all-star! Customize SpongeBob, then enjoy accessible couch co-op matches' fun for all ages!
Challenge a friend to a tennis match where you can play as SpongeBob, Aang, and all your Nickelodeon favorites in fast-paced, local split-screen action!
All-Star Nickelodeon Characters: Pick your star player from among 15 iconic Nickelodeon characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more!
Play It Your Style: Choose from over 500 outfits and accessories to customize your Nickelodeon character your way, and show off your personality on the tennis court. Turn the tide of the match with powerful ultimate abilities that are unique to every character!
Play Solo or Local 1v1: Challenge a friend or family member to a 1v1 couch co-op split-screen tennis match, or play in Story Mode at your own speed!
Instant Fun for Everyone: You don't need to be a pro to have fun! Start playing instantly with easy-to-learn controls, accessible for the entire family.
Multiple Ways to Play: From classic matches to fun mini-games, there's something for everyone. Embark on a narrated Story Mode, dive into Mini-Games for extra fun, or rise to the top in Tournament Mode to claim your victory!
Would you be interested in another all-star Nickelodeon release on the Switch? Let us know in the comments.
[source nintendoeverything.com]
Comments 14
Hey kids, like Mario tennis? Well, that's whack. Here's Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis Next! Who needs Bowser when you can use the radical Michelangelo! Mario who? Here's SpongeBob! Rated E for everyone that is cool!
I don't remember Garfield was a part of Nickelodeon franchise.
Oh Gameloft eh, So it'll be £60 to get past the character select screen then?
Mario Tennis Fever looks way better than this. Intentionally provocative? Perhaps 😉.
Alright, I'm done. I'm just messing with y'all. But I'm not lying.
How does one possibly stand a chance at tennis against a verified Airbender? And not just any Airbender but the last bleedin' one of them.
Please inject more personality into this than the kart games get.
@Anti-Matter I believe Viacom bought the Garfield rights, and TMNT for that matter, some years ago. That's why you see him in the recent Nickelodeon games.
Reminds me of those Nickelodeon Flash games that used to be on their website. Whether or not that's a compliment is up to you.
Oh, and @Anti-Matter, in 2019 Nickelodeon's parent company at the time, Viacom (now under Paramount Skydance) bought Garfield from the original creator of Garfield, although I believe he still makes the comics. There was supposed to be a Garfield show on Nick by now, but I think that got scrapped, then had its development restarted, so we probably won't see it for a long time.
@HammerGalladeBro is correct as well, Viacom and Nickelodeon bought Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2009, which is why the TMNT 2012 show (amazing) and all their other shows have aired on Nickelodeon, although comics like the IDW continuity and The Last Ronin have been made during the Nickelodeon era.
Oh, and Paramount Skydance, Nickelodeon's current owner, is planning to buy Warner Bros, which would include Tom & Jerry, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, DC, and adult swim. Let's hope that doesn't happen because it's bad for the industry and us consumers, but at the same time, Nickelodeon's Tom and Jerry is a funny thought.
@Anti-Matter Nickelodeon bought the rights to Garfield in 2019. As far as I am concerned, Jim Davis only retained the strips, everything else like cartoons, movies and merchandise are the responsability of Nickelodeon.
Give me the killer original mirage turtles or 2012 nick show, I really enjoyed both of those. Either way we just had a tennis game released.
Squidward tennis balls as in a SpongeBob episode.🥎
I remember dabbling in that app when it was on Apple Arcade. The sale controls were annoying, but I liked the vibe of it. I am a sucker for Nick games even if they are mostly just cheap versions of Mario stuff with the IP slapped on it haha
@Anti-Matter Should’ve looked at the Nick-Kart boxes.
@RobTheIII Historically, Gameloft's "premium" (a la their paid games) have been pretty great, even if they used to be a clone studio.
Soon enough we'll get Nickelodeon Golf, Nickelodeon Baseball* and Nickelodeon Strikers.
*Yes, I'm aware it already happened back in the late 2000s-early 2010s, cannot remember specifically when),
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