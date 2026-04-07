Gameloft and Old Skull Games have this week announced Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next! will be coming to the Switch on 28th May 2026.

This follows Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis, which was released as part of the Apple Arcade subscription service in 2022 and was removed a year later.

The Switch release comes with 15 iconic Nickelodeon characters, local and solo play, story mode, mini-games and tournament mode. Here's exactly what you can expect from the Switch version, according to a Nintendo store listing. We've also got some screenshots:

Hit the tennis court for some fast-paced arcade action as your favorite Nickelodeon all-star! Customize SpongeBob, then enjoy accessible couch co-op matches' fun for all ages! Challenge a friend to a tennis match where you can play as SpongeBob, Aang, and all your Nickelodeon favorites in fast-paced, local split-screen action! All-Star Nickelodeon Characters: Pick your star player from among 15 iconic Nickelodeon characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more! Play It Your Style: Choose from over 500 outfits and accessories to customize your Nickelodeon character your way, and show off your personality on the tennis court. Turn the tide of the match with powerful ultimate abilities that are unique to every character! Play Solo or Local 1v1: Challenge a friend or family member to a 1v1 couch co-op split-screen tennis match, or play in Story Mode at your own speed! Instant Fun for Everyone: You don't need to be a pro to have fun! Start playing instantly with easy-to-learn controls, accessible for the entire family. Multiple Ways to Play: From classic matches to fun mini-games, there's something for everyone. Embark on a narrated Story Mode, dive into Mini-Games for extra fun, or rise to the top in Tournament Mode to claim your victory!

Would you be interested in another all-star Nickelodeon release on the Switch? Let us know in the comments.