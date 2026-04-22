Annapurna Interactive seems to always be busy bringing plenty of games to Switch 1 and/or Switch 2, and the publisher has just given us a release date for another — D-topia, which comes to both hybrid consoles on 14th July 2026.

Developed by Marumittu Games, D-topia might sell itself as a bit of a cosy puzzler, there's clearly something else going on under the hood here. You're a 'Facilitator' at the D-topia residential facility. The residential area is part of The Utopia Project,. which was designed to maximise human happiness, and it's all curated by artificial intelligence.

Sounds... scarily close to what a future reality could be like, and you're the Facilitator who has to step in when the machines can't help. Early previews from outlets like CGMagazine and The Outerhaven highlight the variety of issues you'll be fixing, from residential issues to fixing machines.

And while it'll be tackling themes of free will and how to function as a society, it's a "gentle-paced" adventure with a heavy focus on story and some fun puzzles.

It also looks absolutely gorgeous, as you can see from the trailer up to and screens below:

Well, we won't say no to another excellent-looking puzzler on Switch 2. Plus, as we mentioned up top, it's also coming to Switch 1, so no need to miss out if you're still waiting to upgrade.

And it certainly sounds like Annapurna will be celebrating a bit more soon, as two more games the studio is publishing have popped-up on the Japanese eShop.