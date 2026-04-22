Today marks the 10th anniversary of Star Fox Zero's North American launch, the last release in the series at the time of writing. In fact, it shares that honour with Star Fox Guard, but as an eShop game whose only physical version came bundled with Zero, the tower defence spin-off tends to get overshadowed.

After a full decade, we're all familiar with the wider narrative around Zero and its host platform. Nintendo and PlatinumGames' Wii U effort brought Star Fox into HD for the first time, but the control scheme equivalent of tapping your head while rubbing your belly made poor first impressions, especially if you went in hankering for instantly satisfying, cinematic rail-shooting, as well you might.

Add to that the Wii U's well-documented woes, and it's unsurprising that sales were disappointing, and Nintendo hasn't touched the series in 10 years, Starlink's excellent crossover content and Fox's appearance in Smash notwithstanding. Looking at our Best Star Fox Games list, Zero is nestled down at #8 above Guard and Command (although there's really no 'bad' games in that selection).