Star Fox Zero
Image: Gavin Lane / Nintendo Life

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Star Fox Zero's North American launch, the last release in the series at the time of writing. In fact, it shares that honour with Star Fox Guard, but as an eShop game whose only physical version came bundled with Zero, the tower defence spin-off tends to get overshadowed.

After a full decade, we're all familiar with the wider narrative around Zero and its host platform. Nintendo and PlatinumGames' Wii U effort brought Star Fox into HD for the first time, but the control scheme equivalent of tapping your head while rubbing your belly made poor first impressions, especially if you went in hankering for instantly satisfying, cinematic rail-shooting, as well you might.

Add to that the Wii U's well-documented woes, and it's unsurprising that sales were disappointing, and Nintendo hasn't touched the series in 10 years, Starlink's excellent crossover content and Fox's appearance in Smash notwithstanding. Looking at our Best Star Fox Games list, Zero is nestled down at #8 above Guard and Command (although there's really no 'bad' games in that selection).

However, recent rumours and Fox's appearance in a certain Mario Galaxy Movie mean that Starwing Lylat Wars Star Fox is on the tip of many a tongue, and we recently asked you what you would be looking for from a brand-new entry.

Star Fox Zero
Image: Gavin Lane / Nintendo Life

However, one possibility we didn't discuss was the potential return for this underrated entry.

Since 2017, we've seen Nintendo plunder the wreckage of the good ship Wii U and bring back jewels for Switch that millions of Nintendo fans never got to play. Released late in the console's lifecycle, Star Fox Zero is one of the few remaining holdouts. Does it deserve the same treatment? Would you be disappointed if the rumoured new game turned out to be a retooled, 'Deluxe' version of Zero?

It's worth remembering that as well as being underappreciated (hey, we enjoyed it!), it must also be underplayed compared to the series' best. Sales figures are patchy, but estimates put copies sold between 440,000 and 450,000. Not awful for a system that only sold 13.56 million units, perhaps, but disappointing by first-party Nintendo standards.

Bearing that in mind, there must be millions of Star Fox fans who never actually played the last one. Are you among them? Would you quite like the chance to play a version of Zero on your current console? Is there a chance for a Mario Kart 8-style rebirth for this entry, or has that Blue Marine sailed? Let us know in the polls below.

C'mon then, have you actually played Star Fox Zero?
Would you like to see Star Fox Zero return on Switch 1 and/or 2?