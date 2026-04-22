Bubsy 4D is out in exactly one month, so what better way to build up excitement than by downloading the free demo, which Atari and Fabraz have just dropped on the eShop today.

Available to try on both Switch 1 and Switch 2, the demo will allow you to explore the first three levels of the game. And you'll be able to try out some of Bubsy's moves, such as gliding, rolling, and (of course) jumping. It's a platformer, what do you expect?

This seems to be the same demo that was available on Steam, so if you've already played it there, don't expect anything new. But it'll be good to see just how Bubsy 4D runs on the Switch consoles.

Bubsy might not have the best reputation in the industry, but this new game comes from Fabraz, the developer of Demon Turf and Demon Tides — the latter of which isn't on Switch just yet, but is meant to come to consoles - -and those games are pretty fantastic.

So this is a good chance to see just how the momentum-based platforming transfers to the world of Bubsy. From our interview with Fabian Rasforter and Ben Miller of Fabraz, it sounds fantastic, and now we can see for ourselves.