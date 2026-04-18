Video game movies are all the rage nowadays, and it's quickly led to Hollywood adapting every series it can get its hands on.

Now, to add to this, Paramount has officially confirmed during a presentation at CinemaCon that the "Call of Duty" movie will arrive in theatres on 30th June 2028.

Pete Berg will direct, with the script written by Taylor Sheridan. Here's a bit more about what to expect from this film, according to Variety:

“Taylor and I are both deeply connected to the special ops community,” Berg said in a video message to the annual convention of movie theater owners. The “Deepwater Horizon” director said he and super-creator Sheridan are prioritizing authenticity among the group of elite soldiers “on a human level, but also bring amazing scale.”

No details about the plot or the film's cast have been revealed at this early stage, but there's a lot to live up to as it's based on one of the biggest video game series of all time.

Paramount has previously had success with Sonic the Hedgehog's live-action movie adaptations, with a fourth chapter arriving next year.

Microsoft is now officially in control of Activision and Call of Duty, with the tech giant previously confirming the series would be returning to Nintendo's platforms. Of course, we're yet to see anything come of this deal.