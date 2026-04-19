Iron Galaxy, an American developer known in the Nintendo space for assisting Retro Studios with Metroid Prime Remastered and the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 last year, has this week announced more layoffs.

The studio confirmed this in a post on LinkedIn, revealing "a number of teammates and friends" would be losing their jobs as a result of a new company structure. The same announcement states it's "impossible" for the company to sustain the team size it's carried over the past year, even after the previous round of layoffs, which saw 66 employees depart.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube845k

Here's the full announcement:

Today, Iron Galaxy Studios regrets to announce that we are reducing our company size. A number of teammates and friends are losing their jobs as we adjust to a new company structure. We are terribly sorry to lose them as we take steps to adapt to the climate of the video game industry. It’s time for us to evolve again.



Since we first got started, we have taken on many different forms as a company. Throughout these different phases, we have changed our focus, our mission, and our size. We’ve worked with the best creators of interactive entertainment and made some games of our own. Along the way, we’ve seen the industry that we serve expand and contract in surprising ways. Ever since 2020, when everything about making video games started to change, people have been waiting for business “to get back to normal.” These are the conversations we’ve had with colleagues and partners on our travels to the places where game creators gather. This year, we’re adopting a new posture to accept these current market conditions as permanent.



Players consume games in new ways. Publishers have different criteria for investing in the development of games. This new normal has impacted all our partners. As Iron Galaxy adapts, we must make painful decisions about what we can be as a company. It’s impossible for us to sustain the team size that we’ve carried this past year, even after our downsizing from last year.



We hate losing people. One of our core values is providing a wonderful experience for the talented folks who work for us. The best we can do for them today is to help them start writing the next chapter of their career. They are all welcome to introductions and referrals from us. If you need good people, please be on the lookout for them.



Thank you.



Iron Galaxy Studios

Apart from Metroid Prime Remastered, Iron Galaxy has worked on multiple other ports during the Switch generation, including titles such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Overwatch.

Outside of this space, it helped out with the Xbox version of Killer Instinct and developed the free-to-play battle royale brawler Rumbleverse, which was shut down six months after launch.

If details are shared about the exact number of employees impacted by these layoffs at Iron Galaxy, we'll provide an update.