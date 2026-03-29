The Switch 2 version of Digital Extremes' free-to-play online action game Warframe launched this week, and as promised, it's loaded with a bunch of next-generation enhancements.

If you haven't already played it yourself, the development team has now shared its own side-by-side comparison trailer highlighting all of the improvements from higher resolution textures, "dramatically improved lighting", DLSS support and a target frame rate of 60fps.

"The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Warframe lets you take your journey anywhere with a bevy of technical enhancements, including a target resolution of 1080p at 60 FPS, along with DLSS support, and much, much more."

In comparison, the original release on the Switch averaged between 540p and 720p in docked mode, and the performance was 30fps.

In the Switch 2 version there is also Joy-Con 2 mouse support and other enhancements such as faster loading times. The Switch 2 release takes place alongside the game's first major update of the year, "The Shadowgrapher". Here's a bit about what you can expect from this, along with a look:

"Our next standalone update will introduce the phenomenal 64th Warframe, Follie, along with her reality-blending, ink-based Abilities. Squad up and enter a canvas of chaos in the new Follie's Hunt game mode, and witness the next, mecha-styled evolution of your favorite odd couple with the turbocharged Gauss Moto and imposing Grendel Turbis. Customize like never before with TennoGen Shadowgrapher and new cosmetic Mod variants known as Atragraphs."

And if you log into Warframe on the Switch 2 between 25th March 2026 and 15th April 2026, you'll also receive an "exclusive" Ambimanus Pack including the Vericres Warfan weapon, the Akomeogi Warfan weapon skin, Slicing Feathers Stance Mod, Affinity/Credit boosters and much more.

If you want to find out more about Warframe and what it has to offer, you can check out our review of the Switch version.