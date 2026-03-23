Developer IKINAGAMES is dipping its toe into the RPG genre later this spring with Starbites, a sci-fi inspired adventure with turn-based mech combat, which comes to Switch 1 and Switch 2 on 21st May 2026.

There aren't enough RPGs with mechs in our eyes, and Starbites is filling in that gap, with salvager and protagonist Lukida manning her slingshot-focused Motorbot as she attempts to save the desert planet of Bitter.

Donning a bright and colourful anime-style aesthetic and a cast of expressive characters, Starbites feels light and bright. Even if the overworlds are barren and dusty and covered in sand, and the world is at stake the game is packed with humour and personality, and stuffed full of secrets.

But the combat is core here, which is heavily inspired by the best of the JRPG genre with its own unique twists. Every character comes with their own Motorbot, which fits a certain skill set within battle, and you can customise and upgrade these mechs, too. The key is exposing enemy weaknesses in order to break your enemy's guard and deal a lot of damage, hopefully knocking them out.

The game is being published in the West by NIS America and we're getting a physical release on Switch 1. Switch 2 was due to get a Game-Key Card release too, but as spotted by Nintendo Everything, according to the web store, that's now been cancelled — no reason has been given, and Game-Key Cards have been a controversial topic since the Switch 2's announcement.

Still, at least the full physical is coming on Switch 1, though we don't know about upgrade paths just yet. The special edition includes a Collector's Box, an art book, a digital soundtrack, an acrylic stand, six metal pins, and three rubber keychains.

Are you looking forward to Starbites? Grabbing the physical release on Switch 1? Let us know in the comments.