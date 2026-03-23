Developer IKINAGAMES is dipping its toe into the RPG genre later this spring with Starbites, a sci-fi inspired adventure with turn-based mech combat, which comes to Switch 1 and Switch 2 on 21st May 2026.
There aren't enough RPGs with mechs in our eyes, and Starbites is filling in that gap, with salvager and protagonist Lukida manning her slingshot-focused Motorbot as she attempts to save the desert planet of Bitter.
Donning a bright and colourful anime-style aesthetic and a cast of expressive characters, Starbites feels light and bright. Even if the overworlds are barren and dusty and covered in sand, and the world is at stake the game is packed with humour and personality, and stuffed full of secrets.
But the combat is core here, which is heavily inspired by the best of the JRPG genre with its own unique twists. Every character comes with their own Motorbot, which fits a certain skill set within battle, and you can customise and upgrade these mechs, too. The key is exposing enemy weaknesses in order to break your enemy's guard and deal a lot of damage, hopefully knocking them out.
The game is being published in the West by NIS America and we're getting a physical release on Switch 1. Switch 2 was due to get a Game-Key Card release too, but as spotted by Nintendo Everything, according to the web store, that's now been cancelled — no reason has been given, and Game-Key Cards have been a controversial topic since the Switch 2's announcement.
Still, at least the full physical is coming on Switch 1, though we don't know about upgrade paths just yet. The special edition includes a Collector's Box, an art book, a digital soundtrack, an acrylic stand, six metal pins, and three rubber keychains.
Are you looking forward to Starbites? Grabbing the physical release on Switch 1? Let us know in the comments.
[source store.nisamerica.com, via nintendoeverything.com]
Comments 11
I'll wait for the reviews with this one but I'm interested.
Taking away an option completely kinda sucks bit at least the switch 1 physical is still there
I’ll keep an eye on it.
Eh, honestly, I dunno about this one. I'm a big JRPG guy, but this one looks so... sterile? I don't know how to describe it, but nothing seems to be actually interesting. I mean, sure, mechs, but what beyond that piece of set dressing is there to be interested in?
I'll probably give this one a pass. I have enough games on my plate as-is.
Less options is not a good thing in general and in particular now the Switch 2 version of this is exclusively digital - even more so considering this, fingers crossed there will be an upgrade (as for the game in itself I need to see and hear more about it, but potentially it could interest me)!
I saw elsewhere that NIS were getting actively mocked for previous GKC releases and they were just not selling.
So this could be a decision made as a result of that.
The game itself reminds me a lot of the Pokemon Gamecube games in its graphical style. I'll wait for reviews but I did add it to my wishlist when I saw it pip up on the eShop this morning.
@JohnnyMind Yeah a Switch 1 upgrade path would be the only saving grace about a GKC release being cancelled. Not gonna hold my breathe given how NISA has treated every other Switch 2 release but we'll see.
Booooooo!!! No Game Key Card, no buy...
Sucks to hear that about the switch 2 one being cancelled even though I don’t care for game key cards much at all. That being said, I don’t know if I would truly enjoy this game and will wait for reviews on this one. Looks more mid then anything but I could definitely be wrong. I will keep an eye on it. I do hope like someone on here said, that maybe they can do an upgrade path since some people would like that better like with the trails remake. I will keep an eye on it nonetheless but I got other games to play so it’s not priority.
I prefer a full physical Switch 1 game that I can upgrade to a Switch 2 game over a Game Key Card, so I hope that is the case here.
Honestly just in general Switch 2 games without any upgrade path are the worst.
@TheExile285 RPGSite reported that the game is now set to have a $5 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade path, and since Game-Key Cards apparently can't be used for Switch 2 Edition games given not a single NS2E has shipped on one, this is probably the cause of the cancellation if their reporting is accurate
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