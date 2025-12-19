Update [ ]:

Following a development update in December, Toby Fox has provided another update via social media. He has now confirmed Deltarune Chapter 5 is currently on to release "later this year" (that's 2026).

As part of this, he mentions how the translation is already underway, and has shared a look at the translation sheet:





Original Story: [Fri 19th Dec, 2025 02:45 GMT]:

Before the year is out, Undertale creator Toby Fox has shared a "status update" about Deltarune Chapter 5.

The good news is the fifth chapter is "really moving along" now. In saying this, the official release date could still be "several months" out. Fox also expects the team to be focused Chapter 6 in just "a few months":

Toby Fox: "If I had to give a realistic estimate, I believe that it will take several months to release the game from where we are now. "It feels crazy to say this even though only 6 months ago you guys only had Chapters 1 and 2, but in a few months, much of the team will probably already be focusing their attention on Chapter 6..."

As for the current progress, work on localisation has just begun. And around January, the plan is to start investigating how the fifth chapter will operate on consoles.

Fox has also shared a few more details – noting how all the rooms in this chapter "are more or less done". Along with this, almost all the scenes in the chapter are complete, and most of the battles are also done. Players can look forward to "hours of fun" when it eventually arrives.

One last thing is Deltarune will be getting a sale this holiday season. It'll be 20% off on Steam, and this deal will apparently follow on console platforms "in the coming days".