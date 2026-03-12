Super Mario is currently celebrating his 40th anniversary, and one other announcement for MAR10 Day this week is a new Tetris 99 Maximus Cup and Grand Prix.

As highlighted in the MAR10 Day celebrations on Nintendo UK's website, this new Grand Prix will take place next month between 3rd April 2026 and 7th April 2026, and allows players to unlock a special Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 in-game theme when they collect over 100 points.

If Nintendo shares a video of theme we'll provide an update. To participate, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. This theme follows Galaxy 1 + 2's release on the Switch last October. These games have also received some enhancements for the Switch 2. Their return leads into the Super Mario Galaxy Movie next month.

Earlier this week, Nintendo hosted a Direct for the upcoming movie, sharing a new trailer and some additional announcements. It's also made a new Galaxy-themed item available on the My Nintendo Store in North America.