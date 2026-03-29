SnowRunner, a follow up to MudRunner where you drive power vehicles and overcome extreme open environments, looks like it could be making a return on the Switch 2.

A Game-Key Card release for Nintendo's new platform has been spotted on Amazon. There's no official announcement from Focus Home or Saber Interactive about the game coming to the hybrid hardware, but if we hear anything we'll let you know.

"Get ready for the next-generation off-road experience! SnowRunner puts you in the driver’s seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments with the most advanced terrain simulation ever. Drive 40 vehicles from brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, and Freightliner as you leave your mark on an untamed open world. Overcome mud, torrential waters, snow, and frozen lakes while taking on perilous contracts and missions. Expand and customize your fleet with many upgrades and accessories including an exhaust snorkel for heavy waters or chain tires to battle the snow. Ride solo or with other players in 4-player co-operative!"

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This game originally launched for the Switch in 2021. We didn't mind it, although we did note how the graphics were blurry at times and the pop-in was frequent. A Switch 2 version would likely improve all of this and hopefully more.

Of course, nothing has been officially announced at this stage, so if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.