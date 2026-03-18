The open-ended alchemy puzzle game Opus Magnum arrived on Steam back in 2017, and it has since gone on to rack up over 3,000 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews. IGN's Tom Marks hailed it as "one of the best puzzle games I’ve ever played", while PC Gamer described it as "one of the very best puzzle games of the year, if not the decade". In short, it was rather popular.

Well, surprise! This beloved little machine builder is now available on the Switch eShop in an all-new 'Complete Edition'.

For those who missed this one at launch, Opus Magnum comes from SpaceChem developer Zachtronics, and tasks you with building various alchemy machines via the Transmutation Engine. You have to juggle moving parts, chemical combinations, and a machine that just keeps on moving, as you fulfil requests for everything from medicine to weapons.

The Switch version bundles the De Re Metallica prequel DLC in with the base game, giving us another 17 puzzles and three new glyphs to play with.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots:

Design Machines - Design and build machines that carry out alchemical processes using a variety of components including programmable arms, customizable tracks, and more esoteric devices like Van Berlo’s wheel and the Glyph of Animismus.

Open-Ended Puzzles - Compete against your friends and the world to build the simplest, fastest, and most compact solutions to the game’s challenges.

Rich Story - Intrigues and dark plots swirl around the city’s ancient Houses. Alchemists, who hold the power to create almost anything known to science, are highly sought— and highly dangerous.

Solitaire Minigame - Alchemical engineering takes focus and concentration. Take a break with Sigmar’s Garden, an original alchemy-based solitaire game. Every game is winnable, but not every game will be won…

De Re Metallica – An expansive prequel to Opus Magnum that includes 3 new glyphs, 17 new puzzles, and a new solitaire variant called “House Colvan.”

Opus Magnum: Complete Edition is now available on the Switch eShop for £22.50 / $29.99, and there's even a 20% launch discount until 19th March, bringing it down to £18.00 / $23.99.

Will you be checking this one out on Switch? Build your thoughts in the comments.