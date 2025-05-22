After securing the Shenmue III publishing rights last year, ININ Games has dropped us little bits and pieces to suggest a Switch port may be on the cards. Well, the publisher has returned with another tease, but it seems to be Switch 2 in the spotlight this time.

The studio recently took to BlueSky to share its love for the Shenmue III 2019 EDGE Magazine cover. It's a nice cover, we'll admit, but it was a conversation that took place in the post's replies that caught our eye. User CABBAC took the opportunity to ask the question on everybody's lips, "When is the game hitting Xbox and Switch 2?," and ININ served up an answer: "I will let you know".

It's far from confirmation, of course, but why would you share such a post if something wasn't in the pipeline? There's every chance that a port proved too beefy for Switch 1, so the team has been eyeing up the potential of its successor for a while. Either way, the tease is out there, so we'd hope we won't have long to wait.

SEGA's action-adventure series started life on the Dreamcast back in 1999, with a sequel landing in 2001. It was a pretty lengthy wait before a remastered bundle would arrive in 2018, followed by the third entry a year later, but, importantly, the series has never graced Switch. Maybe ININ is about to change all that, or maybe it's nothing but an empty tease, but we're hesitantly excited nonetheless.