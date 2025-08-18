ININ Games has finally unveiled something we've all been expecting — Shenmue III is coming to Nintendo consoles in the form of Shenmue III Enhanced. No release date or window has been shared, but we'll be getting an official announcement at Gamescom 2025, which kicks off tomorrow (19th August).

And, yes, the wording is just 'Nintendo" an not Switch or Switch 2, so we have no idea if the game is coming to one or both consoles. If we had to guess, it's probably aiming for Switch 2, but that's just speculation.

Shenmue III Enhanced is exactly what it sounds like — an upgraded version of the long-awaited 2019 Shenmue sequel created by former Sega legend Yu Suzuki. This version will bring upgraded graphics, gameplay tweaks, and improvements to character interactions.

Here's a rundown of all the upgrades:

- Enhanced Graphics & Performance – Sharper textures, richer details, faster load times, and smoother gameplay.

- 4K Texture Uplift – Refined, more detailed environments and characters.

- DLSS/FSR Support – High-quality upscaling without sacrificing performance (supported platforms only).

- Increased NPC Density – The city village Niaowu feels more alive with more characters populating the streets.

- Classic Camera Mode – An optional camera perspective inspired by Shenmue I & II, alongside the modern view.

- Gameplay Tweaks – Optional stamina system adjustments, health restoration before fights, and reduced money barriers for smoother progression.

- Improved Interactions – Cutscene and conversation skip options, expanded QTE timing window for more accessible gameplay.

- Menu & UX Enhancements – Streamlined navigation and helpful purchase alerts.

- Optionality First – All major changes can be toggled to preserve the original experience for purists.

Originally announced at E3 2015 as a Kickstarter project, Shenmue III released to mixed reviews four years later on; some loved that it stayed faithful to the Dreamcast originals, while others were frustrated with the lack of changes and the story. Our sister site Push Square rather enjoyed it for what it is, scoring the game a 7/10.

ININ Games has been teasing this announcement for some time, so we're glad the wait is over! Now, to see what it looks like at Gamescom, then.

Have you played Shenmue III? Will you be picking it up on Switch 1 or 2? Let us know in the comments.