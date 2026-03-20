Sega hasn't taken its foot off the pedal since Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds launched last September, and on top of a huge update this week, it's also announced a demo update. So, if you haven't already given this game a go, now is the perfect time to check it out.

This "free demo update", which is offline single-player (but does not include the Switch version), adds Extreme Gear Machines. Apart from this, you'll also have access to four characters, eight courses (3 main courses and 5 CrossWorlds), 15 machines, and 20 Gadgets.

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If you decide to purchase the full game after playing the demo, save data will carry over to the full version of the game. However, Time Trial results will not be uploaded to the leaderboard of the full version.

The latest update for Sonic Racing this week follows the reveal of three more free DLC characters. This includes Red, Goro Majima and Arle. The first two are due out in April, and Arle will follow in May. And next week, the paid Mega Man DLC will be officially released.