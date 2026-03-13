The relaxing life sim Pokémon Pokopia has got off to a tremendous start, with The Pokémon Company yesterday reporting the game's sales had already surpassed 2.2 million units globally in just four days.

With the launch patch out of the way, the development team has now announced the next update will be arriving soon. Based on a rough machine translation from Pokopia's Japanese website, the main takeaway here is that this next update will address multiple issues, including progression bugs. The team also has some improvements planned to deal with certain other issues.

Here are the details, and we'll provide an update if English patch notes are shared.

Thank you for always enjoying the Nintendo Switch 2 software Pokémon Pokopia. We plan to address the following issues.

Confirmed Bugs

- In the request “Let's Build a Home!” in “Dry and Dust-Covered Town,” Squirtle moves onto a tree and becomes unapproachable, preventing progress on the request.

- In the request “Let's Find the Pokémon Center!” in Cloudy Seaside Town, if you break the cracked bridge blocks before Munchlax crosses the bridge, it becomes difficult to progress the request.

- In the request “Let's Find the Pokémon Center!” in the Cloudy Seaside Town, performing specific steps prevents the event where Munchlax repairs the bridge from occurring, making it impossible to progress the request.

- In “Rocky Mountain Town,” performing specific actions prevents the event where you encounter Rotom from occurring.

- The request “Clean Up the Road!” in “Rocky Mountain Town” becomes difficult to progress under certain conditions.

- The type listed for “Ittomaru” (Spinarak) in the Pokédex is incorrect.



Planned Improvements

We plan to implement improvements for the following issues.

- In the “Dry Dry Town” request “Break Rocks with Rock Smash!”, if another block is placed on the cracked block near “Shrimpy” instead, the progression path becomes unclear.

- In the “Gloomy Seaside Town” request “Take the Scientists There!”, placing a different block where the cracked block near “Snorlax” should be makes the progression unclear.

Future Plans

An update to fix the above issues is scheduled for release soon. Even if you are already experiencing this issue, applying this update will resolve it. We will continue investigating other issues beyond those mentioned above.

So, if you are encountering certain problems in Pokémon Pokopia, as you can see, bug fixes and improvements are on the way.