The Pokémon Company previously announced Pokémon Champions would be coming to the Switch 2, and it's now been revealed how exactly it will be made available.

In case you missed it, alongside the release date confirmation this week, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company confirmed trainers on Switch 2 will have access to a free update when the game launches on 8th April 2026. This will offer enhanced visual performance according to the official PR:

"The game will also be playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 system with enhanced visual performance through a free update at launch. Players will need to connect to the internet and download the latest update before playing to receive these enhancements."

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So, instead of a standalone "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition" or paid upgrade like certain other exclusives, the experience will be enhanced on the Switch 2 via a free update. The game itself is labelled a "free-to-start" and will include paid content including a "Starter Pack" which will come with increased box space and various in-game items.

You can get the full rundown about what else to expect in the latest post about the game's release date. The mobile release of this title is also scheduled to arrive later this year.