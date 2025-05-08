Nintendo's president, Shuntaro Furukawa, has stated that price changes for the Switch 2 may occur in the future depending on how the current tariff situation shakes out.

Speaking to investors (via Yahoo News, translated by Genki), Furukawa said that the focus for now is to "quickly popularise" the Switch 2 in order to help faciliate its immediate success. However, should the situation with tariffs change, prices may also change accordingly.

It's important to note here that he doesn't necessarily say whether prices would go up or down; after all, while it's probably unlikely at this point, tariffs may well be a thing of a past in the coming months. It's all a bit of an unknown at this point. Chances are though, that if the price is going to change anytime soon, then it's probably going to go up.

Here's what Furukawa said:

“At this time, the top priority is to quickly popularize the Switch 2 hardware. "If the assumptions regarding tariffs change significantly, we would like to consider what price adjustments we should make and implement them after considering various factors."

So yeah, it's all a bit vague, which is exactly what we've come to expect from corporate executives. After Nintendo had recently delayed pre-orders for the Switch 2 in the US, it decided to maintain its decided price for the console itself, but offset this by raising the price of accessories across the board.

Microsoft and Sony both recently raised the prices of their respective consoles in recent weeks across various regions, with Xbox being subject to the biggest hikes in the US.