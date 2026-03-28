We heard last month how the Switch 2 was "the frontrunner" for smash-hit turn-based tactical roguelike Mewgenics, and we've now got the first glimpse of this version in motion.

Co-creator Edmund McMillen has recently shared a brief video on social media showcasing the title running on Nintendo's new hybrid hardware.

As highlighted by Nintendo Wire, Tyrone Rodriguez, the owner of publisher Nicalis, responded to this video with footage of the game running on the PlayStation 5. It suggests Nicalis will once again be involved in the publishing duties.

This new title, which was also co-created by Tyler Glaiel, has been a long time in the making. Fortunately, it has been a huge success on Steam since it arrived last month, shifting over a million copies in a week. It's also been positively received by fans and critics alike.

If we hear any updates about a Mewgenics release on Nintendo hardware, we'll let you know.