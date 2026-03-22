We've already heard about Red joining Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds this week, and now Two Point Museum has announced its own collab with Angry Birds.

This is part of a new free "Spring Seasonal Update" and it's "coming soon" to the Switch 2 version of the game.

"Two Point experts discovered a crack in the fabric of the Digiverse and have only gone and unveiled a whole entire scheme. On the other side of this crack is the Angryverse, and Bad Piggies have gone and stumbled directly into a rift between both worlds. They’re now launching missions across the County to infiltrate top museums! Only your best Digital Experts can address this new threat, and they must venture forth into a new world to discover how best to combat this new guild of thieves."

And here's what you can expect from the spring update, along with a look. You can check out the patch notes on the official Two Point website.

"Flowers are budding all across Two Point County, enough to make sure every bunny has an absolutely cracking day! Make sure not be late for this very important date, as we spring into an ear-resistible bonnet of Spring surprises. Whether it’s items ready for blossoming, a couple of dozen eggs, or bright new customisations, we’ve got the update that’s sure to ruffle some feathers."

If you haven't already played Two Point Museum on the Switch 2, we thought it was a great time. Read or watch our review below: